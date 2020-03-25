ROCKFORD — Revision to the Illinois “Stay at Home Order” allows golf courses to be open on a limited basis.
As a result of this update, Atwood Homestead Golf Course, 8990 Old River Road, Rockford, will open for walking only on Saturday (weather permitting). All players must adhere to Covid-19 social distancing protocols. Clubhouse and food and beverage service will not be open.
Tee times may be made for Atwood Homestead beginning Friday by calling the Atwood Golf Shop between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 815-623-2411.
Visit www.playthepreserves.com for more information about Atwood Homestead, Ledges and Macktown Golf Courses.
