I am a very structured and organized person. I like to think things through and come up with a plan for how I’m going to do something. It can sometimes take a while to work through all of the different options, but once I have the plan in place, I tend to stick to it.
So, what may look like OCD to the outside world, is actually a process that makes perfect sense to me because I’ve taken the time to work out the details to arrive at the best way to do something. Well, at least the best way for me to do something.
For example, each month when I sit down to write this column, I look through the library’s calendar of events. If there is a new or different program coming up that I want to write about, I start to think about how I can connect it to something from my own life.
Last month’s column was about our new database, Brainfuse, which I automatically connected to brain freeze and my memories of eating ice cream as a kid on hot summer days.
And last year I was even able to connect Frank Lloyd Wright to the new tree in the Children’s Area of the library.
But this month, I’m having a difficult time coming up with a personal connection to the very timely program I want to write about.
I’m a woman. I’m white. And I have to admit that my privilege has allowed me to only experience positive interactions with police officers.
On Thursday, October 15th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Corey Saffold, director of school safety for the Verona Area School District, will speak on the “Paradox of Being a Black Police Officer.”
Saffold was a member of the Wisconsin Humanities Council Speakers Bureau and in his presentation he talks about the challenges and opportunities of policing in today’s society.
“…I offer solutions. I encourage people to understand why the police do what they do, so they can be better informed, and to get involved in their communities and neighborhood to bridge the gap between community and police, and to be mindful of their own biases.” (Corey Saffold, www.lovewi.com/corey_saffold/)
This event will be held in the Community Room of the Beloit Public Library and will be live-streamed on the Library’s Facebook page. In-house seating is limited and registration is required.
You can register by calling 608-364-2897 or online at the library’s “How Do I?” link on the website. Funding for this program was paid for by a grant from Stateline Community Foundation.
For information on this program and many more, follow us on Facebook or visit at www.beloitlibrary.org. In the meantime, check out this book available at your Beloit Public Library.
“Stay Woke: A Meditation Guide for the Rest of Us” by Justin Michael Williams. This book will speak to meditation in totally new contexts: impacting social justice movements, minority and LGBTQ+ related topics, and fostering self-love and self-empowerment for those marginalized by the dominant culture— perhaps particularly the yoga and meditation movements. While the author is a gay African-American Millennial male, he speaks to anyone who has the idea that “meditation is not for me.” (Book Description)
- Jeni Schomber is Head of Library Services at Beloit Public Library.