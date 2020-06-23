Like so many other businesses and organizations around the country, Beloit Public Library is easing back into opening up to the public.
We have been following Rock County Health Department and City of Beloit Emergency Operations recommendations in an effort to keep customers and staff safe, so we started off slowly with offering curbside pick-up of library materials at the beginning of May. We moved to opening the building for customers to use the Internet computers, photocopiers, and fax machine the first week of June, and then transitioned to opening the doors for most library services the second week of June.
Now we are ready to step back into doing some programming and events. Just this past week we got our feet wet with a local author presentation by Bill Mathis (The Rooming House Gallery), and the We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History presentation by author Richard Wagner.
Now starting in July we are going to add in some programming for kids and families.
The Music and Movement story time starts again on Mondays at 10 a.m., Tales at 2 p.m. story time for older kids will be on Tuesday afternoons, and Preschool story time will be on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.
We are also going to try our hand at a couple of outdoor events. Join us on Monday July 6th at 2 p.m. for a lively performance by Madison musician Duke Otherwise, and on Tuesday July 23rd at 8:45 p.m. for a Library Drive-In Movie. Both events will be held in the parking lot. Space is limited for some programs, so please visit www.beloitlibrary.org or call us at 364-2905 for information on how to register.
We hope to see you all soon, but in the meantime be sure to check out these titles available now at your Beloit Public Library.
Opening Wednesday at a Theater or Drive-In Near You: The Shadow Cinema of the American ‘70s by Charles Taylor. When we think of ‘70s cinema, we think of classics like The Godfather, Taxi Driver, and The Wild Bunch . . . but the riches found in the overlooked B movies of the time, rolled out wherever they might find an audience, unexpectedly tell an eye-opening story about post-Watergate, post-Vietnam America. (Book Description)
The Rooming House Gallery: Connecting the Dots by Bill Mathis. Josh and Andres unexpectedly inherit an old rooming house in Chicago. Each discovers they have a long and deep history with the place. Thrilled to have a home of their own, plus a place for Andres to make and sell his art, the two are challenged to turn the place into a community art center. The challenge becomes more personal as each deals with their own backgrounds, family issues and differing personal interests. (Book Description)
We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History by Richard Wagner. …provides an illuminating and nuanced picture of Wisconsin’s gay history from the reporting on the Oscar Wilde trials of 1895 to the landmark Stonewall Riots of 1969. Throughout these decades, gay Wisconsinites developed identities, created support networks, and found ways to thrive in their communities despite various forms of suppression—from the anti-vice crusades of the early twentieth century to the post-war labeling of homosexuality as an illness to the Lavender Scare of the 1950s (Book Description)
- Jeni Schomber is Head of Library Services at Beloit Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.