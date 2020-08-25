Think back to the idyllic summers of your youth. Or, if you are currently a kid, think about last summer, because, well, 2020 is having some issues. Now, think about the things you did that made those days so perfect. Was it playing basketball in the park with your friends? Was it jumping in the swimming pool after a long day of working on your tan? Or was it sleeping in until noon and only waking up long enough to say that yes, in fact, you did actually see the sun that day?
Whatever your day looked like, I hope that it involved ice cream. Chunky Monkey, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Moose Tracks, or Vanilla; lo-fat, vegan, or lactose free; I’m fairly certain that everyone had the same mind-numbing experience when it came to eating ice cream: brain freeze. You know, that oh-my-goodness-I-might-be-dying moment when your head feels like it’s going to explode, followed by the aah-this-ice-cream-tastes-just-like-heaven moment.
Well, that’s the exact same feeling you get when you use Beloit Public Library’s new Brainfuse online education database. One minute you are stressing out about the idea of supporting your child’s distance learning at home this fall, and the next minute you have free, online access to live tutoring help, reading, writing, math, science, and social studies lessons plans for elementary, middle school, and high school students, flashcard sets for biology, history, geography and languages, and so much more!
Brainfuse is available to all Arrowhead Library System cardholders and is just one click away on the Online Resources page of the library website.
Simply enter your library card number and PIN and you are ready to start learning.
Be sure to visit us online at www.beloitlibrary.org and like us on Facebook. In the meantime, check out these books available now at your Beloit Public Library.
The Back Roads to March: The Unsung, Unheralded, and Unknown Heroes of a College Basketball Season by John Feinstein. Feinstein pulls back the curtain on college basketball’s lesser-known Cinderella stories—the smaller programs who no one expects to win, who have no chance of attracting the most coveted high school recruits, who rarely send their players on to the NBA. (Book Description)
Snooze: The Lost Art of Sleep by Michael McGirr. McGirr always had trouble sleeping. The arrival of twins, however, made him realize that he’d never before known true exhaustion. And while he celebrated these small children who brought him so much joy and tiredness, he found himself on a desperate and bone-weary journey in search of just a few extra winks a night. It was an adventure that would teach him more about what exactly sleep is, why we need it, and what it means when we don’t get enough of it. (Book Description)
Vegan Ice Cream: Over 90 Sinfully Delicious Dairy-Free Delights by Jeff Rogers. Whether you’re vegan, lactose intolerant, or following a dairy-free diet, you don’t have to miss out on one of the world’s favorite desserts. Although ice cream substitutes are available, none of them achieves the richness of the real thing or offers the breadth of delicious flavors—until now. Vegan Ice Cream offers decadent frozen alternatives that don’t rely on milk, cream, or refined white sugar. Instead, these luscious recipes use nut milks, fresh fruit, and natural sweeteners to create simple and inventive ice cream flavors… (Book Description)
- Jeni Schomber is Head of Library Services at Beloit Public Library.