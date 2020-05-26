Every year in May, I write about the upcoming Summer Library Club events and reading program. I usually talk about the theme (this year it is “Imagine Your Story”) and all of the exciting programs that we have planned to keep everyone busy all summer long. Well, no one could have imagined how the summer was going to turn out this year and because of that, we have had to switch gears a bit.
We are still going to have a handful of programs in the building, but we will be limiting the number of attendees in order to practice safe social-distancing.
We will look different, but trust me, we are still the same welcoming and friendly staff behind the masks and the gloves. We will keep offering curbside pick-up of library materials so customers can satisfy their reading bug. And we will continue to provide information about online resources on the library’s website and Facebook page.
Also new this summer is the Beanstack app readers of all ages can use to track their reading time for fun and prizes. Score a pair of sunglasses when you read for 100 minutes, a Culver’s coupon when you read for 200 minutes, and an awesome tote bag when you reach 300 minutes. There will be 10 monthly random drawings for gift cards to local businesses, and the student and the adult who read for the most minutes over the summer will each win a $100 Visa gift card. You can sign up on your device using the Beanstack app or by visiting online at www.beloitlibrary.beanstack.org.
We hope to see you soon, but in the meantime, place a hold on these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
“Suggested Reading” by Dave Connis. Clara Evans is horrified when she discovers her principal’s “prohibited media” hit list. The iconic books on the list have been pulled from the library and aren’t allowed anywhere on the school’s premises. Students caught with the contraband will be sternly punished. Many of these stories have changed Clara’s life, so she’s not going to sit back and watch while her draconian principal abuses his power. She’s going to strike back. (Book Description)
“Stay Woke: A Meditation Guide for the Rest of Us” by Justin Michael Williams. CONFESSION: This is not really a meditation book. Yes, you’re going to learn everything you need to know about meditation, but if you came looking for a typical guide to mindfulness, you’re in the wrong place. We are modern people in a high-tech world. We have first world problems and long to-do lists. And if you grew up in struggle… you need a different type of meditation … one that doesn’t pretend the struggle doesn’t exist. (Book Description)
“Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving” by Celeste Headlee. …award-winning journalist… Headlee illuminates a new path ahead, seeking to institute a global shift in our thinking so we can stop sabotaging our well-being, put work aside, and start living instead of doing. As it turns out, we’re searching for external solutions to an internal problem. We won’t find what we’re searching for in punishing diets, productivity apps, or the latest self-improvement schemes. Yet all is not lost—we just need to learn how to take time for ourselves, without agenda or profit, and redefine what is truly worthwhile. (Book Description)
- Jeni Schomber is Head of Library Services at Beloit Public Library.
