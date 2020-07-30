I don’t know about you, but I don’t like to sit still. I feel like I have to be constantly on the move. Going to the theater to watch a three hour movie? Nope, I can’t do it. Watching a three hour movie at home where I can pause, take the dog on a walk, do a load of laundry, or sort through a junk drawer? That I can handle. Sitting in a two hour Zoom meeting? Not a chance. Putting myself on mute and shutting off my video so I can do a quick lap around the library? Well, that helps, but I still get antsy.
The past several months have definitely been a test on my need to get up and move around. Staying at home and only venturing out to do the grocery shopping was enough to make me go stir crazy.
At least summer finally came around so it was easier to do outdoor activities. But by late June I was getting restless again. So, I finally convinced my husband that we needed bikes. Smart guy that he is, he agreed.
I used to ride a lot back in high school and college, but over the years I drifted away from it. So much so that my first time back on the bike felt like an exciting brand new experience.
Just about everything we do now feels like a new experience. And the programs and activities at the library are no exception. Coming up in the next several weeks we are doing some things we haven’t done before. Like the Lunch and Learn So You Want to Talk About Race? Book Discussion Series on Thursday July 30th from 12 to 1 p.m. And the Downtown Story Book Stroll that runs through the end of August. Take a walk through beautiful Beloit and read pages from Hannah’s Tall Order: An A to Z Sandwich placed in 15 different downtown business windows. Then plan on joining us in person or virtually on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. for an event with author Linda Vander Heyden.
So, grab your mask, get out of the house, and visit the library for a new adventure.
For information on these programs and more, visit us online at www.beloitlibrary.org or like us on Facebook. In the meantime, check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
Oh, and one more exciting new thing at the library—we have bike locks available for check out!
“The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact” by Chip Heath. Many of the defining moments in our lives are the result of accident or luck—but why would we leave our most meaningful, memorable moments to chance when we can create them? The Power of Moments shows us how to be the author of richer experiences. (Book Description)
“Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels” by Hannah Ross. A history and celebration of women’s cycling—beginning with its origins as a political statement, beloved pastime, and early feminist act—that shares the stories of notable cyclists and groups around the world. (Book Description)
“Screening Reality: How Documentary Filmmakers Reimagined America” by Jon Wilkman. From Edison to IMAX, Ken Burns to virtual environments, the first comprehensive history of American documentary film and the remarkable men and women who changed the way we view the world. (Book Description)
- Jeni Schomber is Head of Library Services at Beloit Public Library.