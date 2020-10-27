My mother is the best cook in the world. Now, I hear you. You think that can’t be possible because your mom is the best cook in the world. Well, I’m here to tell you that you are wrong. Except for the liver and onions she tried to force into my brother and me when we were kids, there isn’t a single meal from my childhood that I can remember not liking. Okay, maybe the cold peas at Christmas time, but that wasn’t really her fault; my palette hadn’t yet matured enough to appreciate peas like I do now.
Whether it was sweet corn souffle at Christmas, ham and potatoes at Easter, or burgers and brats on Father’s Day, mom’s cooking was top notch. It still is and that’s saying a lot, because about six years ago my husband and I started eating a vegan diet. Now, I hear you. No meat, no milk, and no eggs? How can I possibly call myself a Wisconsin girl if I don’t scarf down cheese curds at the State Fair every summer? No worries. Most beer is vegan and that’s enough to keep my Wisconsin girl status.
With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, I’m sure you are wondering how my mom has been able to make that meal vegan for us. She’s a magical human being, that’s how.
You are also probably wondering how you can make your Thanksgiving meal vegan for your family. You can call my mom, that’s how. Her phone number is… just kidding!
The Beloit Public Library has a plethora of amazing vegan and holiday cookbooks that you can check out in person or electronically through hoopla or Libby. So, come on in and get a head start on planning your holiday (vegan!) meals.
“Fuss-free Vegan: 101 Everyday Comfort Food Favorites, Veganized” by Sam Turnbull. Being vegan doesn’t have to mean living off kale and quinoa, or spending your money on fancy and expensive ingredients. And it definitely doesn’t have to mean feeling limited for choices of what to eat! What if “vegan food” could mean cheesy nachos and pizza, hearty burritos, gooey spinach and artichoke dip, decadent chocolate cake or even creme brulee? Well, it can. In “Fuss-Free Vegan,” Sam Turnbull shows you that “vegan” does not equal unappetizing dishes, complicated steps, ingredients you have never heard of, or even food that tastes healthy. (Book Description)
“The Superfun Times Vegan Holiday Cookbook: Entertaining Absolutely Every Occasion” by Isa Chandra Moskowitz. Isa provides everything you need to get your party started, from finger food and appetizers to casseroles, roasts, and dozens of special sides. Then comes a throng of cakes, cookies, cobblers, loaves, pies, and frozen treats to make you feel like the best dang vegan cook in the world. (Book Description)
“Vegan for the Holidays: Celebration Feasts for Thanksgiving Through New Year’s Day” by Zel Allen. Readers will find a banquet of recipes for irresistible dishes steeped in heritage and tradition, innovatively updated with novel touches. From assembling a party menu to planning a multicourse feast, “Vegan for the Holidays” establishes modern food traditions with a compassionate focus that everyone can enjoy with guilt-free gusto. (Book Description)
- Jeni Schomber is Head of Library Services at Beloit Public Library.