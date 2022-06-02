JANESVILLE—Artrageous Wednesdays will be held from June 8 to Aug. 31 on the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) grounds.
Held each Wednesday with the exception of July 6, the events will feature live music, local artists selling their wares, food trucks, beverages and children’s activities. Set outdoors and in the Tallman Carriage House at 450 N. Jackson St., each evening will run from 5—8 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but donations are appreciated.
Many of this year’s Artrageous Wednesdays will be themed. The line-up of themes and music is:
June 8—Theme: Janesville Art League artists. Music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band.
June 15—Theme: On-site children’s activities and free PLAY Kit Stop with the Children’s Museum of Rock County. Music by Shotgun Jane.
June 22—Theme: gay pride. Music by ShowGrizz Productions.
June 29—Patriotic theme. Fundraiser with Janesville Art League, featuring auction of locally made “heart arts.” All proceeds benefit World Central Kitchen, serving fresh meals to Ukrainian families. Music by The Brass Knuckles.
July 13—Jimi Hendrix theme. Featuring art by the late Brad Cantwell. Music by ShowGrizz Productions.
July 20—Theme: Shakespeare. Music by SWINGfish.
July 27—Theme: local authors. Music to be announced.
Aug. 3—Theme: Celebrating Diverse Cultures. Music by Calle Sur.
Aug. 10—Music by Gary the Band. Sponsored by McCann Floors.
Aug. 17—To be announced.
Aug. 24—Music by MadTadders. Sponsored by McCann Floors.
Aug. 31—Grand opening of the Rock County Legacies Exhibit. Music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band (Elvis themed.)
Picnic tables are available, or people may bring their own blankets or chairs. Specialty tent rental and bottle service is also available by request.