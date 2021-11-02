BELOIT—Beloit Art Center welcomes 36 regional artists in the Main Gallery in November for the Beloit Wisconsin Regional Artists Program (WRAP) Exhibit. The Bell Gallery will feature Graphic Designer Molly Dillon.
WRAP originated in 1940 as an outreach program of UW-Madison but is now administered by the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA). WRAP hosts exhibits and art workshops for nonprofessional artists in cities statewide throughout the year. Each location coordinates with a juror who gives critiques and awards at the local workshop. These events also include an artist demonstration or lecture. Artists selected for state awards have the opportunity to exhibit at the Pyle Center in Madison each August.
Bell Gallery artist Molly Dillon has a M.A. & M.F.A. in Painting and Drawing from Northern Illinois University. She has over 30 years of graphic design experience with newspapers and magazines and is currently the Marketing Graphic Designer for Blackhawk Bank, where she has worked since 2005. Molly is also the owner of Mad Dog Designs, which she started in 1993. Her work has been exhibited in many galleries and art shows in the Stateline area, as well as in Chicago, Madison, Seattle and Canada.
A First Friday Reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Nov. 5. A gallery talk will be held at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit and has established a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space. To learn more about Beloit Art Center visit www.beloitartcenter.com. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.