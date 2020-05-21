MADISON—A total of 43 area nonprofit organizations have received community grants totaling $80,390 from Alliant Energy through its Foundation.
The grants fund projects in four key areas: Helping Families, Education, Environment and Public Safety.
“We know our nonprofit partners need our support now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “In partnership with these organizations, we are supporting our customers and the communities we serve in creative ways and helping to make life better for others.”
The following Beloit organizations were among those receiving grants: Friends of the Welty Environmental Center, for Welty programs at Beloit Public Library for Stateline Literacy Council children; Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association, for McNeel Intermediate School Ecology Extravaganza; Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs, for Today’s Dreamers, Tomorrow’s Leaders.
In addition, Alliant Energy has contributed $343,000 to date to organizations helping with emergency relief efforts in response to COVID-19. This includes donations in Iowa and Wisconsin to Feeding America Food Banks, the American Red Cross and United Way. The company also contributed $2 million to the Hometown Care Energy Fund. The fund assists customers who need financial help to pay their bill. It is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy and voluntary contributions from customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.