MADISON —Agrace has announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its 4th annual Race for Agrace will take place virtually. The public is invited to register as individuals or as a team to run, walk, bike, swim or paddle anytime between Sept. 20 and 27. Participate in honor or memory of someone special, on a trail in your neighborhood or a place that has meaning to you.
The $25 per participant fee includes a race t-shirt for racers age 11 and older and support materials to enhance your virtual experience. The registration price increases after August 5. Interested Agrace supporters and running/walking/biking enthusiasts can register online now at agrace.org/race.
Every year, more than 2,000 people in southern Wisconsin, including 350 children, receive grief support from Agrace to help them cope with the loss of a loved one and work toward healthy survivorship. This service is available to anyone who has experienced a loss due to death, even if the person who died was not an Agrace HospiceCare patient. Agrace does not receive any type of reimbursement from insurance for these services; instead, they are funded primarily by community donations.
“Grief can be a profoundly lonely and isolating experience,” said Jessie Shiveler, Agrace community grief manager. “Our Grief Support Center and the community grief support services we offer are designed to help both adults and kids work through their grief to find hope after a death.”