Erin Ellison, English instructor at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater at Rock County, has been named Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Ellison, who lives in Stoughton, has been a teacher at UW-Whitewater at Rock County for eight years and he has been an educator for 10 years.
Ellison earned a bachelor of arts degree in English at the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 2009 and a master of arts in English from Boston College in 2011.
Her expertise is in developmental reading and writing. She teaches a reading course that helps students hone their academic reading abilities. She also designed a Writing Studio at UW-Whitewater at Rock County that provides weekly individual writing help for at-risk students.
She also developed and coordinated the Peer Mentor Program at UW-Whitewater at Rock County. The program’s focus is to improve retention rates by providing tailored, on-campus peer support for incoming freshment.
Awards and honors Ellison has received includes the Arthur M. Kaplan Award for innovative improvements in instruction or service to students at UW-Whitewater at Rock County. She earned that award in 2014 and 2016 for her work with the Peer Mentor Program and the Writing Studio. She also earned the Most Valuable Professor Award in 2012 from Eastern Michigan University.
Ellison said she felt being a teacher was her destiny.
“I felt called to teach and have enjoyed helping others realize their potential,” she said. “After I graduated from College, I knew that I wanted to use my skill set in a way that would have maximum social impact. For that reason my professional goal was to teach at an access institution.”
She hopes to continue to help her students be better communicators and show them the value of reading and writing.
“As a reading and writing teacher, my broad aim is to supply students with the tools to become effective communicators, critical thinkers, and participants in the writing process,” she said.