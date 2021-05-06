Eleanor Rose Lindsay and Gabriel Dray have been named Rotary Students of the Week at Turner High School.
Eleanor Rose Lindsay is the daughter of Max and Beth Lindsay. She was on high honor roll all four years of high school. She has taken AP Calculus, Statistics, Physics and US History.
Her other activities at Turner High School include: Co-editor of the yearbook, President of the Science Olympiad team, member of student council, National Honor Society, and the civics team. She participates in cross country and track. She was named as a top 10 athlete in THS history for triple jump.
Outside of school she volunteers and works for Stone Ledge Farms. She also participates in activities and development through Career Tek. Eleanor was a contributing member to her family as they were the YMCA volunteer family of the year in 2020.
She is looking forward to attending Highland Community College in the fall with a focus on animal science.
Gabriel Dray
Gabriel Dray is the daughter of Crystal Eichman and Anthony Dray.
Gabi Dray has been in many AP classes throughout her high school career starting in her sophomore year. She was in AP calculus AB and BC, AP Statistics, AP Chemistry, AP English AP US History, and AP Gov. She did this while also maintaining her status in high honor roll for 3 years.
She has participated in many clubs and sports including, the National honors society for two years, student council for four years, the environmental club for a year, student teaching for a year, and Cross country for three years along with track for one year.
Outside of school, she stayed just as busy as she did in school. She has been working at Pizza Hut for 2 years. She has also participated in the fast feet for rock county walk and the paws for cause 5k. She kept busy with her volunteer work volunteering for, the Alzheimer’s Association Culver’s benefit helping with the food orders, the walk to end Alzheimer’s benefit helping pass out flowers, greet people, and set up, the Lovin Linkin fundraiser, riding for Alzheimer’s benefit, and she spent time volunteering for the humane society.
She plans on attending George Williams College in the fall. Her goal is to major in Social work and minor in Psychology to then in the end work as a social worker.