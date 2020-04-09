BELOIT—Due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus many non-essential businesses have temporarily closed. The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) is still available to help those dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Though ADAW programs are postponed, they still provide support and resources over the phone, email or video request.
Teena Monk-Gerber is the Dementia Outreach Specialist for Green and Rock counties and can be reached by phone at 608-843-3544 or by email at teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org.
If members of the community are in need of services such as care consultations, caregiver support or resources, they can call between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TheAlzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin looks forward to resuming its free education programs to the public once it is deemed safe and the social distancing has passed.
