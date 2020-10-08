MADISON —Supporters of Agrace’s mission can now join a traditional event in a new way—from the comfort of their own home. The Butterfly Gala, Agrace’s dinner dance fundraiser is meeting the challenge of the pandemic by transforming to a stay-at-home festivity.
To participate in the Virtual Butterfly Gala, anyone can purchase a $100 Butterfly Box filled with a bottle of Prosecco, sweets, treats and a special gift. After picking up their box at the Edgewater in Madison, guests can sample their treats while they watch the Gala’s virtual program at home between Nov. 12 - 16.
Event sponsorships and proceeds from the Virtual Butterfly Gala help Agrace cover the cost of providing free or discounted hospice care to local patients who have no other way to pay for end-of-life care. The Gala also helps fund Agrace’s community grief support programs.
Registration for the Virtual Butterfly Gala is open through Nov. 6 at agrace.org/gala.
For more information about participating or becoming a sponsor, contact Jamie Gurgul at 608-327-7239.