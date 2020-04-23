BELOIT — Local certified nursing assistants (CNAs) at Agrace HospiceCare are getting additional support to continue their education with a $1,100 grant from The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation.
Through Agrace’s CNA Advancement Program, its nursing assistants receive funding and the agency’s support to pursue certifications in hospice and palliative care, as well as hospice medication aide training and dementia training.
“These certifications and training programs are very valuable, but also costly,” said Tami Kellerman, Agrace development manager. “This grant will help our CNAs complete specialized training that both advances their careers and better prepares them to care for our community’s hospice patients and families.”
Agrace provides hospice services to people across southern Wisconsin who have a serious illness, a life expectancy of six months or less and a primary goal of comfort, rather than cure. While Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurance cover the cost of basic hospice services for most Agrace patients, these payments do not cover programs that go beyond required training, such as the CNA Advancement Program.
“We are grateful for this grant because we rely on donations from our supportive community to help us provide advancement opportunities to as many CNAs as we can,” said Kellerman.
The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation supports women and girls through initiatives to address emerging needs or gaps in service not provided by traditional funding sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.