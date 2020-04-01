The Rock County Council on Aging is now offering an in-home, self-directed version of their popular Aging Mastery class. This is a hands on kit that encourages people to embrace their gift of longevity by spending more time each day doing things that are good for themselves and others. It is designed for those who like to learn on their own and a perfect activity during this “Safer At Home” period.
The free kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, a guide to the philosophy of Aging Mastery with practical tips for aging well cross six areas of life.
To find out more about the kit and how you can get one sent to you free of charge, email paula.schutt@co.rock.wi.us or call The Council on Aging at 608-757-5416.
