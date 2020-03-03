ROCKFORD— The Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, and the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau are joining forces to celebrate all things farming with “Ag All Around Us” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
Visitors can explore the ways agriculture makes use of science, technology, engineering and math. Kids can chat with local farmers, make some butter and sample goat cheese, as well as peek at live barnyard babies including goats, piglets, chicks and a baby calf. There will be cute crafts, earth-loving activities and eye-opening information.
All activities are included with general admission to Discovery Center. General admission is $9 for adults and children ages 2-17; free to Discovery Center members and children age 1 and younger.
For additional information, call 815-963-6769.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.