Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) will present "Online Diversity Series: Brain Health Matters," from 1-2:30 p.m. on July 30.
The program is a co-presentation by Dr. Shenikqua Bouges, MD, advanced geriatric fellow in the Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Madison VA Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center; and Barbara McKinney, diversity coordinator for Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
This Diversity Series will bring awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias and discuss the Balm in Gilead initiative founded by Pernessa C. Seele. The mission of The Balm in Gilead is to prevent diseases and improve the health status of people of African descent by supporting faith institutions in areas of program design, implementation and evaluation to strengthen their capacity to programmatically eliminate health disparities.
This program will discuss an overview of Memory Sunday, why brain health is important to everyone, examples of unhealthy brain changes and ways we all can improve our brain health.
Register online at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=uHJ4dZioPE6B--LOjDbH1WQnBOLUcs9FoKUpK_XV0o1UM0s2RDVYV1hFSDVHSFUwWjMzQkREM1BJRS4u
