BELOIT—When the 2022 Beloit Senior Legion’s AA state title run is remembered, it better not be as some late-season Cinderella fling.
After all, the Bandits had it in them all along.
It was more the team’s 7-9 regular season that was curious rather than the late-season success. Not only did they play an astonishingly few number of games, due to poor weather and scheduled teams canceling, that was just a really modest record for a team expecting big things.
Four of those losses, however, were to AAA powerhouse Janesville and another was to Genoa City, which ended up knocking Janesville out of playing in the AAA state tournament.
When the post season began, the Bandits did seemingly flip a switch. After dropping their regional opener, they roared to that title in Beloit and then took three straight at the AA state tourney in Fort Atkinson to secure a spot in the finals.
It was the sort of swagger Manager Brad Farrell had expected to see all along. As the head coach at Clinton High School, his Cougars had gone head-to-head against most of the Turner players who now made up his Bandits squad, and he’d seen them roll through Rock Valley Conference opponents.
Stellar pitching. Tight defense and timely hits. That’s what he knew about the Trojans. But during the regular season he saw only glimpses when the team played to its true potential. Until the postseason, that is.
Ironically, the Bandits stepped up their game even as one of their best, All-State outfielder Connor Hughes, headed to the sidelines with a knee injury from 7-on-7 football drills.
There were no “Win one for Connor” speeches, but Will Lauterbach, who was named to the all-tournament team in Fort Atkinson, said he was on their minds.
“I think a lot of these guys are playing for him,” Lauterbach said. “One hundred percent.”
Konner Giddley certainly was a driving force at state, winning twice on the mound with complete-game efforts, including the 4-2 over Holmen in the finals Tuesday night. In the two wins, he struck out a dozen in 14 innings and allowed only two earned runs. As the team’s leadoff batter, he also hit .357 with six RBIs.
His efforts will be go down historically with the heroes of Beloit’s past state champions: Frank Shafer in 1949, Whitey Gilbertson and Jerry Kenney in 1961, John Harris in 1966, Tony Brizzolara and Sam Eddy in 1973 and Matt Hansen in 2000.
While those teams had catalysts, they were also team efforts, just as the 2022 Bandits stepped up collectively. Along with Giddley and Lauterbach, the all-tournament team included Brayden McMahon, Michael Cook and Cal Ries, but you may as well have named the starting nine.
“This is my first year coaching these kids, and they are just such great kids to be around,” Farrell told the Daily News after winning the title. “They have fun, but know how to also take things seriously. I can tell you right now that this ride was unbelievable. It was fun, it was magical, and I’ll cherish these memories forever.”
There is one aspect to this story that takes nothing away from Beloit’s title run, but explains why it played in the AA state tournament in the first place rather than AAA against such traditional opponents as Eau Claire, Stevens Point and La Crosse. Not a single player from Beloit Memorial High School was on the Senior Bandits roster, so the all-Turner team designated Beloit to AA. Nothing nefarious there. No Purple Knight tried out for the Senior team.
Playing AA was the right classification and the close proximity of a Fort Atkinson-based tournament was sure an easy commute from Beloit and certainly saved on hotel bills. But Beloit baseball fans should hope for a return to AAA in the future because that will mean the sport is back on its feet at Beloit Memorial. With a half dozen Purple Knight players on the Junior Legion squad that won a regional title this summer, that seems likely.
Again that shouldn’t disparage the accomplishment of this year’s Bandits. They played and beat who they were supposed to. And who knows what would have happened if they’d played up a class at season’s end.
“We’re just playing at a whole different level,” Farrell said in Fort Atkinson. “Right now we’re playing the best baseball in the area.”
Maybe anywhere in the state.