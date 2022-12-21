Bahamas Hero World Challenge Golf

Seeing Tiger Woods win at least one more Major would be a great 2022 gift.

As we enter the Christmas season, it’s always good to remember what’s important this time of year. Gifts. The ones I receive specifically.

I love presents. One of the great joys in my life is finding the perfect gift for someone, usually my wife, which makes her feel terrible because she hates trying to give me gifts and always complains that I already have everything and to just buy myself whatever I want but knows that won’t work, so she ends up just getting me a flannel (which I love).

