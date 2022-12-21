As we enter the Christmas season, it’s always good to remember what’s important this time of year. Gifts. The ones I receive specifically.
I love presents. One of the great joys in my life is finding the perfect gift for someone, usually my wife, which makes her feel terrible because she hates trying to give me gifts and always complains that I already have everything and to just buy myself whatever I want but knows that won’t work, so she ends up just getting me a flannel (which I love).
Well, I haven’t purchased myself a PS5 yet, Lisa. Think about it. P.S.5. I’ll send you the link.
And while giving gifts is great, we all know we love receiving them, too. But not all gifts come in the form of presents under the tree. Sometimes those gifts come from my sports teams, either through wins or signings or (fingers crossed) a boatload of picks from a draft day deal. I’m excited to see what the 2023 sports year holds for me, but no matter what, I’m sure I’ll have a great Christmas. Assuming I get a PS5. Right, Lisa? You do love me, don’t you? Wait, where are you going I was kidding come back!
The Brewers, if they love me, will upgrade one more offensive position either through a trade for a signing, though there aren’t many signings left out there. The third base spot is still a hole I am concerned about, though maybe Luis Urias has a bounceback? Eh?
They have a bevy of outfield talent they can deal from and shoring up that third base spot would be a nice step in deepening the lineup. Because last year…not very deep.
The other gift is calling up Jackson Chourio some time this year. If you don’t know, he’s a superstar in waiting and will be instant excitement whenever the call-up happens. It might not be in 2023, but if it is, you’ll find Josh and I at American Family Field soon after.
Oh, and please beat the stupid Cardinals. I hate the Cardinals.
I have no illusions about what Badgers hoops can offer me this year. They won’t be winning a national title. Unlikely even a Big Ten title. But I would like one of the classic Badger upset wins. Perhaps a takedown of Purdue in Madison right before the Big Ten tournament? I would like that.
The football team already gave me the only gift I need in Coach Fick. Our Luke and Savior is here. Let’s sit back and enjoy the dominance. The line for the Nick Evers fan club starts right here, by the way.
I’m still riding the high of the Bucks championship and consider anything they do just playing with house money. Also, being blessed with all that is Giannis each and every night is the definition of a gift. At this point, we might be forgetting how great he truly is, but he’s averaging 31/11/5 a night. He’s a true unicorn and I love him.
Golf could provide me the greatest gift of all this year, but also the most unlikely. Give me one more Tiger major. Doesn’t matter which one, though Augusta always seems the most likely. But have the injury stars align for one week and let Tiger give me one more weekend of roars and fist pumps. Please.
Finally, it comes to my Bears. The one team I’d like to be great but the one team on my list that truly has never been. The Bears currently hold the second overall pick. Assuming that continues,, I want the franchise changing trade to give this team the picks it needs to fill out the roster with actual NFL players.
Give me a desperate team like the Panthers willing to deal up three firsts to draft Will Levis or whatever Kyle Boller clone they think will be a star. It doesn’t matter what they want, but Chicago lacks competent NFL players at almost every position and getting a boatload of draft picks this year will help with that. Please Santa Poles, give Rob what he wants.
I know I said the Bears were my final gift, but I am actually tied for first in Josh’s NFL pick ‘em league, so a final final gift would be winning that league. I won my cousin’s pick ‘em league against the spread last year, too. Am I an NFL genius? I’ll let you decide.
Picks: Jaguars, Bills, Browns, Titans, Chiefs, Vikings, Bengals, Lions, Ravens, 49ers, Cowboys, Raiders, Dolphins, Broncos, Bucs, Chargers, Rob having too much ham, feeling sick then passing out on the couch only to be physically assaulted by his children. Happy Holidays!