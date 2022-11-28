White Sox-Clevinger Baseball

The Chicago White Sox bolstered their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Mike Clevinger.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP)—The Chicago White Sox bolstered their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Mike Clevinger, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.