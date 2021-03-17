MADISON—A free virtual event dealing with the future of social security will be held at 10 a.m. March 27.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-madison, will join the event to learn what people have to say about the challenges facing Social Security.
The free event held via Zoom is presented by Civic Genius and Voice of the People. During the “policymaking simulation” portion of the program, participants will be briefed on the issues, given pro and con arguments regarding a variety of option, and finally they can make recommendations.
Registration is required. Those interested can fill out the inquiry form at www.ourcivicgenius.org/wi2-media or call 585-366-8006, extension 2.