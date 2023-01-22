Jaguars Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half in Kansas City. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday.

He argued with trainers, assistant coaches and anyone else within earshot on the Kansas City sideline to let him play through an injured right ankle.

