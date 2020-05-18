KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The steady stream of nurses filing out of St. Luke’s Hospital for close to an hour was finally slowing down, which was altogether fortunate, because the young man with thighs like tree trunks was running out of food to give them.
It may have been the most impressive thing Tyreek Hill had done since running 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp.
The Pro Bowl wide receiver, who caught a 44-yard pass at the end of that route the first week of February to spur a Super Bowl comeback for the Kansas City Chiefs, had been talking to his mother about how much the world had changed. Hill had not run another route since that night in Miami, or caught another pass from Patrick Mahomes, after the outbreak of the coronavirus changed the daily life of pro football players and nurses, and everyone in between.
“My mom, she’s actually a nurse,” Hill explained, “and she always comes home and talks about how some people don’t care about them risking their lives every day. So I was like, ‘Mom, maybe there’s something I can do here in Kansas City for the health care workers, you know?’ It can be small. It can be big.”
PRO FOOTBALL
OXFORD, Miss. —Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams Jr., former Buffalo Bills defensive end and the first African- American player to appear in a game at Mississippi, has died. He was 65.
Ole Miss announced in a release that Williams died Monday from natural causes at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital. Affectionately known as “Gentle Ben,” he was the Rebels’ first black player to earn All-America honors as a first-team selection in 1975, and was also a three-time first team All-Southeastern Conference selection.
Williams is the Ole Miss career sacks leader with 37, including a single-season record of 18 in 1973, and a member of its Team of the Century.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The NCAA said Monday a case involving alleged recruiting infractions at North Carolina State will go through an independent investigation process created for complex cases.
The case involves the recruitment of former Wolfpack one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. The NCAA has charged N.C. State with four violations, including former head coach Mark Gottfried being charged individually under the provision of head coach responsibility for violations within his program.
