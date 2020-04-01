BELOIT—Beloit didn’t have a downtown brewery, until now. Enter CheezHead Brewing owned by Tom Morgan.
Morgan opened CheezHead earlier this year and wants to create a space to foster all things Wisconsin at the microbrewery and brewpub.
CheezHead offers a range of small-batch unique beers with other Wisconsin favorites mixed in thanks to brewing done by Brewfinity in Oconomowoc. In the spring, brewing is expected to start at the on-site brew room that’s connected to a special event space.
“Wisconsin is a great state and I wanted to embrace everything good about it,” Morgan said. “The name comes from something people not from here say as an insult, I think, and it’s been embraced by Wisconsinites everywhere. I wanted to highlight the culture of Wisconsin beers and everything that comes with that.”
In the beginning the brewhouse will offer a light bar food followed by an expanded menu expected later this year, Morgan said. Specialty Wisconsin-made products like cheeses and meats could be sold in the future, he added.
In the summer, a beer garden will seat around 50 people looking to enjoy the warmer months with a cold beverage.
Downtown Beloit was the perfect spot for his business, Morgan said.
“The trajectory is really positive for downtown and I am excited to be a part of that,” Morgan said.
Around 20 employees will help operations run smoothly following soft openings.
CheezHead Brewing will be open from 3—9 p.m. on weekdays and noon—10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“I wasn’t afraid to take on a new challenge in a different area,” Morgan said. “The idea developed well enough that I thought I could have success.”
Don’t be surprised if you see Morgan driving around a converted emergency vehicle that’s lovingly called the AmBrewlance. He said it will be used for special events and is a great way to get people in the door.
“We’ll quench your thirst emergency one pint at a time,” Morgan said with a smile.
