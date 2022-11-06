BDN_221107_Vondra

Brodhead/Juda’s Aidyn Vondra (20) speeds ahead during Saturday night’s game

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.—The Brodhead/Juda football team came into Saturday night’s matchup against division rival Prairie du Chien in level three of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs averaging about 38 points per game.

And on the first play of the Cardinals’ second drive, when sophomore QB Gabe Bockhop threw a dart to Gunner Boegli over the middle of the field, and the junior raced 74 yards for a touchdown, it looked like Brodhead/Juda was due for another explosive night on offense.

