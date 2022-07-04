ELKHART LAKE, Wis.—Beloit native David Budres finished 25th in his Trans-Am debut at the Trans-Am 100s at Road America as a part of the Competition One team.
Budres finished third at the 67th Chicago Region June Sprints, which are open to any nationally licensed driver in good standing with the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).
Budres started the race in the 31st position, and he finished 54.77 seconds behind winner Brent Crews.
PRO TENNIS
• WIMBLEDON, England— Simona Halep’s serve was working, her returns were landing, and the points were piling up fast.
That’s a pretty good combination for a player who just advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals by winning her 11th straight match at the All England Club but says she is still trying to get back to her best tennis and regain the confidence she lost while injured.
“I worked really hard in the past two, three months. I’m really happy with all that I’ve done,” said Halep, who won the Wimbledon championship in 2019 but missed defending her title last year because of a left calf injury. “I got the confidence. I really feel this is my game. I’m pushing myself to do it as much as possible. I want to improve still.”
It’ll be tough to improve on Monday’s display on Centre Court.
The 16th-seeded Halep advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fifth time by beating fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2. She lost only eight points on her serve and saved the only break point she faced. On the other side of the ball, the Romanian won 30 of the 55 points served by Badosa.
Halep’s next opponent will be Amanda Anisimova. The 20th-seeded American finally ended the debut run of Harmony Tan, a French player who eliminated Serena Williams in the first round, by winning 6-2, 6-3.
Also Monday, Ajla Tomljanovic beat Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and will next face Elena Rybakina. The 17th-seeded Rybakina defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3.
PRO BASEBALL
• WASHINGTON— Juan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness, and he plans to take the situation day by day.
“Everything was fine,” Soto said. “We gonna be good. They said it’s just a little tight, so just going to take a couple days and see how it goes.”
Soto was not in Washington’s lineup Monday, but he pinch hit in the eighth and drew a walk.
The 23-year-old star felt something tighten up behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning Sunday. He exited after running the bases and getting involved in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.
• RICHMOND, Va.—The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.
As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller, Pearson said. The boat driver and the operator of another passing boat jumped into the water to try to rescue Budzinski, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Pearson said no foul play is suspected and alcohol was not a factor. “It was a terrible accident,” she said.