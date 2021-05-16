CHICAGO—Senior left-hander Drew Freitag shut the door on a University of Chicago rally in the eighth inning and then worked a scoreless ninth as Beloit College held on for a 7-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.
The victory in the opener made the second game of the twinbill inconsequential because Beloit only needed one victory to sew up the Midwest Conference’s North Division championship.
The visitors won the nightcap anyway, 11-6.
Beloit (24-4, 19-3 MWC) will host the yet-to-be-determined South champion on Saturday in the MWC Tournament, which will be a best-of-three series.
The Bucs trailed only briefly in the first game in Chicago. The Maroons pushed across a first-inning run against Beloit starter Thomas Kosakowski (3-0). But that was the lone run the right-hander allowed in his six innings of work. He gave up three hits and walked three while striking out four.
The Bucs tied the game in the third when James Wicker walked to force in a run, but they left the bases loaded in the frame.
Beloit took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning against UC starter Tyler Sarkisian (2-2). Brett Kiger singled with one out and Devin Irwin drew a walk. Freitag’s single loaded the bases. Sarkisian got a strikeout, but Nick Schmidt followed with a two-run single to center field before Bronson Balholm bounced out to first.
The Bucs tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Two walks caused Sarkisian’s exit and brought in reliever Michael Allegri. Matt O’Leary grounded into a forceout at third, but Kiger reached on an error to load the bases. Irwin then drove a two-run single to left to make it 5-1.
Beloit made it 7-1 in the seventh with another two-spot. O’Leary’s one-out single got things going. Kiger and Irwin walked to load the bases. Freitag reached on an error by the left fielder, allowing O’Leary to score. The second run came home on a sacrifice fly by Crandall.
After working a scoreless seventh, Beloit reliever Zachary Miller was touched for three runs as Dominick Angellott had an RBI single and Noah Nelson added a two-run single. With two Maroons on base, Freitag entered the game and got the final out as Truman Pierson bounced into a fielder’s choice at second.
The Maroons tried to keep it interesting in the ninth, putting two on with the tying run at the plate. Brian Lyle singled with one out and Blane Soper walked. Freitag coaxed Brett Riegler to ground out to second, moving the runners to second and third. Carson Weekley then fouled out to right fielder Irwin to end the game.
Beloit was outhit 11-10 in the nightcap, but the Maroons had five errors to Beloit’s one and their seven pitchers combined to walk nine while Beloit’s trio of Matthew Starr (4-0), Ryan Deany and Jake Matise walked just two.
Wicker led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a runs scored and two RBIs. Matt Crandall was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Kiger was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
• BOXSCORES:
Game 1
Beloit…...001 220 200—7-7-1
Chicago..100 000 030—4-8-2
BELOIT COLLEGE (ab-r-h-rbi)—Schmidt, lf, 4-0-1-2; Balholm, c, 4-0-1-0; Wicker, 3b, 3-0-0-1; Ferone, ss, 4-1-0-0; O’Leary, 2b, 5-2-1-0; Kiger, dh-1b, 4-2-1-0; Irwin, rf, 3-1-1-2; Freitag, 1b-p, 4-0-1-0; Crandall, cf, 3-1-1-1. Totals: 34-7-7-6.
2B—Pierson, Soper. SF—Crandall, Lyle.
Pitching: BC, Kosakowski (6.0 inn., 3 hits, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Miller (1.2, 4 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Freitag (1 1-3, 1 hit, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). UC, Sarkisian (4.0 inn., 4 hits, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO), Allegri (5.0, 3 hits, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) . W—Kosakowski (3-0). L—Sarkisian. S—Freitag.
Game 2
Beloit…...001 250 102—11-10-1
Chicago..100 200 201—6-11-5
BELOIT COLLEGE (ab-rh-rbi)—Schmidt, lf, 2-0-0-0; Baltierrez, ph, 1-0-0-0; Jensen, lf, 1-2-0-1; Balholm, c, 1-1-0-0; Nelson, c, 0-0-0-0; Hofmann, ph, 0-1-0-0; Lunsford, c, 1-1-0-1; Wicker, 3b, 3-1-3-2; Zenger, 3b, 1-0-0-0; Ferone, ss, 4-0-1-2; Yanow, 2b, 1-0-0-1; O’Leary, 2b, 6-0-1-2; Kiger, dh, 3-1-2-0; Campbell, ph, 2-0-0-0; Irwin, rf, 2-0-1-0; Fitzpatrick, rf, 2-0-0-0; Freitag, 4-1-0-0; Crandall, cf, 3-3-2-0. Totals: 37-11-10-9.
3B—Jancsy. HR—Rodriguez. SF—Jensen. SB—Wicker, Freitag, Crandall 2, Pierson, Jancsy.
Pitching: BC, Starr (6.0 inn., 5 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Deany (2.0, 4 hit, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Matisse (1.0, 2 hit, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). UC, White (4.0, 5 hits, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO), Brotz (1-3, 2 hits, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Guyton (1 2-3, 0 hits, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO), Casey (2.0, 2 hits, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Stone (1-3, 0 hits, o R, 0 BB, 1 SO). W—Starr (4-0). L—Brotz (0-1).