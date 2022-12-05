Bucks Magic Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton, right, gets off a shot against Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner at the end of the first half Monday night in Orlando, Fla.

 John Raoux - staff, AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)—Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic.

Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and Jrue Holiday added 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Recommended for you