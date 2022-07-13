BRODHEAD, Wis.—While July is normally a time of rest for high school football players, two Brodhead/Juda athletes will take to the field Saturday to play for a special cause.
Seniors Gage Boegli and Colton Buttke have been participating in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Star week, which helps raise money for the Children’s Hospital and ends with three games held at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh on Friday and Saturday.
The two organizations have partnered for the past 15 years and have raised over $5 million for sick children and their families across Wisconsin.
Boegli and Buttke, along with several other athletes from schools around the state, have been practicing at UW-Whitewater as they prepare to play in Saturday small-school game.
The two players were a crucial part of a Cardinals team that went 11-1 and won the Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship before falling to Belleville in the third-round of the WIAA Division 5 state playoffs.
Boegli was Brodhead/Juda’s premier running back as he finished the season with 1,567 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding two additional receiving touchdowns to his impressive year.
Boegli’s outstanding performance culminated in him being named the SWC player of the year with a spot on the coaches’ all-state first team. He was also the Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year.
Buttke was a big part of Boegli’s success. The 6-foot, 210-pound offensive lineman helped the Cardinals’ offense average 40.3 points and 290 rushing yards per game, and they had 18 consecutive wins over the course of two seasons. He also earned All-Area honors.
Boegli will continue his career at UW-La Crosse, and Buttke will play at UW-Platteville in the fall.
The organization is also holding a large-schools game Saturday at 4 p.m. and an eight-player all-star game Friday at 6 p.m.
The two former Cardinals will play on the South team in the small-school all-star game at noon on Saturday.