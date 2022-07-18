BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead/Juda’s Gage Boegli and Colton Buttke ended their high school careers by playing for a cause bigger than football.
The two Cardinal seniors helped raise money for the Children’s Hospital as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Star week. The two organizations have partnered together for the past 15 years and have raised over $5 million dollars to go towards helping sick children in Wisconsin.
The duo were apart of the South Small School all-star team, which played the North Small School all-star team at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh as a part of a three-game event to conclude the week.
Boegli rushed three times for nine yards and caught a six-yard pass, and Buttke assisted in bolstering an offensive line that helped the South rush for 23 yards.
The South fell to the North Small School all-star team 25-7, and the South’s lone touchdown came on a 28-yard Sam Peiffer catch from Beau Kopp, who led the South with 106 passing yards.
There was also an eight-player all-star game on Friday, which the North won 23-6, and a Large School all-star game, which the North also won 21-20.
PRO HOCKEY
• CHICAGO—Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts.
He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant general manager.
PRO BASEBALL
• BOSTON—Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger on Monday, a day after it was hit by a line drive in a game against the New York Yankees.
The team called the surgery successful but did not give a timetable for his return. A broken bone usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal, which would allow Sale to return before the end of the season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• COLUMBIA, S.C.—South Carolina’s Dawn Staley has called out ESPN and its ESPY awards show for not inviting national player of the year Aliyah Boston to its ceremonies on Wednesday night.
Staley mused publicly on social media how the people who planning the ceremonies decided “it was a great idea not to invite” the woman who won several national awards as one of the best players in women’s college basketball last season.”
Boston, a 6-foot-5 rising senior, captured the Wooden Award and AP honors as player of the year. She was also named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after the Gamecocks defeated Louisville and UConn on the way to the title.