BRODHEAD, Wis.—Three catches. 151 yards. One touchdown. One interception.
That was junior Gunner Boegli’s statline during the Brodhead/Juda football team’s dominant 48-7 win over Watertown Luther Prep in Level 1 of the WIAA playoffs on Monday night.
“He’s explosive,” head coach Jim Matthys said. “He’s a weapon. People have to respect him, and that’s one of the nice things about having him, they can’t just stack nine guys in the box because they have to respect the passing game.”
This Cardinals’ team was dominant in the running game for much of the season, and they still are, but they have truly opened up their passing ability in the last few weeks of the season.
Boegli credits sophomore QB Gabe Bockhop with having a big role in this explosive offense.
“He’s an absolute stud,” Boegli said. “He puts the work in at practice, and he just trusts everything. He trusts the line and he trusts the playcalling. It’s unbelievable what he is doing as a sophomore.”
Bockhop didn’t throw often, and he really didn’t need to. Three of his four completions were to Boegli, setting up the Cardinals on the deep in Phoenix territory and, in one case, in the end zone.
The list of Brodhead/Juda’s explosive playmakers is not a short one, and nearly all of their weapons had a chance to shine as the Cardinals made quite the statement to open postseason play.
On the second play from scrimmage, Watertown tried a trick play with RB Calvin Burow taking the handoff and readying to pass. Blake Mathys and Austin Moe surrounded him quickly, and Burow threw the ball directly into Moe’s hands for an interception.
“My eyes have never been so big before,” Moe said. “It’s just really great. I had been talking about getting a pick with Aidyn Vondra, and it just happened.”
Vondra took a pitch on fourth down on the Cardinals’ opening, sprinting down the left sideline for a 33-yard touchdown run.
The Phoenix quickly answered back when Arthur Robinson broke for a 45-yard rush before he scored on a one-yard rush to tie it up at seven.
Bockhop threw a dart down the field, finding Boegli for a 56-yard touchdown, and Brodhead/Juda never looked back, scoring TDs on five of their next six possessions.
“We started a little slow in the first quarter,” Matthys said. “Obviously, we righted the ship and were able to take care of business. I was really happy with how we came out and finished after halftime, which is something we’ve emphasized.”
The Cardinals’ defense didn’t allow another first down after the scoring drive until the fourth quarter, and Joe Lohmar and Boegli added INTs to keep Watertown out of the end zone for the rest of the night.
Vondra finished with 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding a 67-yard punt return TD.
Matthys led the backfield with 76 yards and a TD while Huffman added two scores from the goal line.
No. 2 Bordhead/Juda stays at home for Level 2, where they will face No. 3 Laconia on Friday.
Brodhead/Juda 48, Watertown Luther Prep 7
W…7 0 0 0—7
B/J…. 14 21 13 0—48
B/J—Vondra, 33, run (Bockhop kick)
W—Robinson, 1, run (Brown kick)
B/J—Boegli, 56, pass from Bockhop (Bockhop kick)
B/J—Huffman, 2, run (Bockhop kick)
B/J—Vondra, 10, run (Bockhop kick)
B/J—Matthys, 6, run (Bockhop kick)
B/J—Huffman, 4, run (Bockhop kick)
B/J—Vondra, 67, punt return (kneel)
TEAM STATS: First downs—W 7, B/J 14. Rushing—W 26-117, B/J 37-214. Passing—W 40, B/J 145. Passes—W 15-6-3. B/J 6-4-0. Fumbles—W 0-0, B/J 0-0. Punts—B/J 3-37.3, B/J 1-38. Penalties—W 5-25, B/J 2-20.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—W, Robinson 14-75. B/J, Matthys 12-76, Vondra 5-64, Saunders 10-46. Passing—W, Vasold 14-6-3, 40. B/J, Bockhop 6-4-0, 145. Receiving—W, Eckert 2-16. B/J, Boegli 3-151.