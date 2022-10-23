BDN_221024_Cardinals
Brodhead/Juda’s Blake Matthys (26) continues downfield as a Watertown Luther Prep defender tries to bring him down on Friday night in Brodhead.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BRODHEAD, Wis.—Three catches. 151 yards. One touchdown. One interception.

That was junior Gunner Boegli’s statline during the Brodhead/Juda football team’s dominant 48-7 win over Watertown Luther Prep in Level 1 of the WIAA playoffs on Monday night.

