Rock County Real Estate transactions

Rock County
City of Beloit
723 Newfield Drive; $81,500 on 1/17/2023
1905 Fairfax Ave.; $150,000 on 1/18/2023
1554 Johnson St.; $53,000 on 1/19/2023
2022 Grant St.; $12,000 on 1/19/2023
348 Euclid Ave.; $25,434 on 1/19/2023
1320 St. Lawrence Ave.; $132,900 on 1/20/2023

City of Edgerton
115 W. Lawton St.; $108,500 on 1/18/2023

City of Evansville
665 Porter Road; $374,200 on 1/19/2023

City of Janesville
1710 Greenwich Lane; $183,500 on 1/16/2023
2320 Holiday Drive; $147,200 on 1/16/2023
5307 N. Wright Road; $294,000 on 1/16/2023
107 Arbor Hill Drive; $238,000 on 1/17/2023
211 Edison Ave.; $144,000 on 1/17/2023
4263 Bordeaux Drive; $273,700 on 1/17/2023
524 Linn St.; $35,000 on 1/17/2023
4711 Butler Drive; $160,350 on 1/18/2023
2417 Plymouth Ave.; $220,000 on 1/19/2023
724 Harding St.; $61,500 on 1/19/2023
1103 Jerome Ave.; $99,000 on 1/20/2023
1125 W. Burbank Ave.; $347,000 on 1/20/2023
1400 MacArthur Drive; $177,000 on 1/20/2023
1451 S. Marion Ave.; $210,000 on 1/20/2023
2221 N. Harmony Drive; $164,500 on 1/20/2023
2318 S. Chatham St.; $214,300 on 1/20/2023
2619 Dartmouth Drive; $299,000 on 1/20/2023
3727 Huntington Ave.; $429,675 on 1/20/2023
3912 Lucey St.; $325,000 on 1/20/2023
5476 Arrowood Lane; $53,900 on 1/20/2023
805 Thomas St.; $183,000 on 1/20/2023
925 Somerset Drive; $100,000 on 1/20/2023

Town of Beloit
575 E. Azelea Terrace; $198,700 on 1/17/2023
25 Valley Road; $235,000 on 1/20/2023
842 Bridget Court; $341,900 on 1/20/2023

Town of Clinton
8313 S. Olson Drive; $240,000 on 1/17/2023

Town of Fulton
232 Skyway Drive; $89,400 on 1/18/2023
1732 W. Lois Lane; $237,500 on 1/20/2023

Town of Harmony
5522 N. Lilly Lane; $389,900 on 1/20/2023

Town of Janesville
1620 Highway 14; $3,000,000 on 1/18/2023
5552 W. Splendor Valley Drive; $395,000 on 1/18/2023
6332 W. Burrwood Drive; $225,000 on 1/19/2023

Town of Turtle
1993 S. Prairie Ave.; $175,900 on 1/20/2023

Village of Orfordville
609 E. Church St.; $99,766 on 1/20/2023