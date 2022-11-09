Rock County City of Beloit1007 Harvey St.; $101,000 on 10/24/2022
918 Lincoln Ave.; $100,500 on 10/25/2022
1762 Dell Drive; $229,900 on 10/26/2022
1854 Royce Ave.; $75,900 on 10/26/2022
1838 Cleveland St.; $120,000 on 10/27/2022
2111 St. Lawrence Ave.; $35,000 on 10/27/2022
1023 McKinley Ave.; $120,000 on 10/28/2022
1405-1407 Moore St.; $245,000 on 10/28/2022
1422 Athletic Ave.; $85,000 on 10/28/2022
1622 Royce Ave.; $109,900 on 10/28/2022
1845 Grant St.; $133,000 on 10/28/2022
2336 North St.; $95,000 on 10/28/2022
529 Kenwood Ave.; $49,400 on 10/28/2022
716 Wisconsin Ave.; $205,000 on 10/28/2022
City of Edgerton407 S. Main St.; $178,000 on 10/25/2022
8 E. High St.; $44,000 on 10/28/2022
815 Blaine St.; $248,000 on 10/28/2022
City of Evansville223 S. Madison St.; $91,400 on 10/24/2022
454 Sixth St.; $375,000 on 10/28/2022
637 Prairie View Drive; $350,000 on 10/28/2022
City of Janesville125 Falling Creek Circle; $27,450 on 10/24/2022
2310 Dartmouth Drive; $255,000 on 10/24/2022
457 N. Walnut St.; $125,000 on 10/24/2022
804 Sutherland Ave.; $199,000 on 10/24/2022
1309 Court St.; $70,000 on 10/25/2022
4000 Tanglewood Court; $172,800 on 10/25/2022
4221 Prairie Fox Drive; $265,000 on 10/25/2022
1245 S. Pearl St.; $175,000 on 10/26/2022
264 S. Franklin St.; $129,500 on 10/26/2022
2412 Rockport Road; $135,000 on 10/27/2022
2718 Rutledge Ave.; $299,000 on 10/27/2022
4509 Sandhill Drive; $314,900 on 10/27/2022
608 Miller Ave.; $165,000 on 10/27/2022
648 Somerset Drive; $340,000 on 10/27/2022
1421 Ruger Ave.; $315,000 on 10/28/2022
1755 Pershing Place; $198,000 on 10/28/2022
35 S. Concord Drive; $210,000 on 10/28/2022
521 Pine St.; $189,900 on 10/28/2022
City of Milton355 N. Pheasant Ridge; $375,000 on 10/28/2022
Town of Beloit1951 S. Nelson Ave.; $60,000 on 10/24/2022
1941 S. Porter Ave.; $95,000 on 10/26/2022
855 Bridget Drive; $329,400 on 10/28/2022
Town of Center7516 W. Highway 14; $262,235 on 10/27/2022
Town of FultonLot 1, North Rock River Drive; $76,000 on 10/24/2022
530 E. Ellendale Road; $110,000 on 10/25/2022
833 E. Superior Drive; $123,300 on 10/26/2022
9152 N. Arrowhead Shores Road; $214,000 on 10/26/2022
Lots 64, 65 and 66, North Arrowhead Shores Road; $70,000 on 10/26/2022
3515 W. County M; $260,000 on 10/27/2022
10956 N. Reed Road; $156,000 on 10/28/2022
10966 N. Reed Road; $156,000 on 10/28/2022
Town of Harmony4144 N. Lunar Drive; $298,000 on 10/24/2022
5808 N. Wrest Rotamer Road; $449,900 on 10/24/2022
4513 E. Pic A Dilly Drive; $396,000 on 10/28/2022
Town of Janesville
4340 N. Rivers Edge Drive; $1,150,000 on 10/27/2022
Town of La Prairie1141 S. Read Road; $367,000 on 10/26/2022
Town of Lima
8417 N. Lima Center Road; $78,000 on 10/28/2022
Town of Magnolia
18017 W. County A; $340,000 on 10/28/2022
Town of Milton
11601 N. Lake St.; $80,000 on 10/27/2022
Town of Newark
11247 S. Merlet Road; $227,850 on 10/28/2022
Town of Spring Valley
15048 W. Avon North Townline Road; $155,000 on 10/24/2022
Town of Union
7622 N. Antler Court; $425,000 on 10/28/2022
8014 N. Robert Drive; $560,000 on 10/28/2022