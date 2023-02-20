Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit2506 Edgewood Drive; $174,000 on 2/1/20232607 E. Collingswood Drive; $299,000 on 2/2/20231717 Morse Ave.; $102,000 on 2/3/2023City of Edgerton110 Henderson St.; $200,000 on 1/30/2023212 Stoughton Road; $168,100 on 1/30/20238 E. High St.; $22,000 on 1/30/2023104-104 1/2 Mechanic St.; $152,900 on 1/31/2023312 1/2 N. Second St.; $160,000 on 2/2/2023City of Evansville727 Badger Lane; $380,000 on 1/30/2023597 Water St.; $778,000 on 1/31/2023603, 605, 609, 611, 613 and 615 E. Main St.; $1,400,000 on 1/31/2023527 Abey Drive; $335,000 on 2/2/2023City of Janesville1643 S. Grant Ave.; $240,000 on 1/30/20233743 Tripp Road; $240,900 on 1/30/20234110 Fox Hills Drive; $369,500 on 1/30/20231215 Center Ave.; $115,000 on 1/31/20231243 Center Ave.; $134,500 on 1/31/20232118 E. Lexington Drive; $217,000 on 1/31/20232404 Kenwood Ave.; $190,000 on 1/31/2023404 S. Ringold St.; $250,000 on 1/31/202342 S. Lexington Drive; $270,000 on 1/31/20234458 Woodgate Drive; $205,000 on 1/31/2023411 Eisenhower Ave.; $227,900 on 2/1/2023620 Hawthorne Ave.; $10,000 on 2/1/2023328 S. Harmony Drive; $120,750 on 2/2/20234457 White Oak Drive; $371,100 on 2/2/20231817 S. Willard Ave.; $40,100 on 2/3/2023444 Cornelia St.; $113,000 on 2/3/20234507 Ruger Ave.; $169,400 on 2/3/2023819 Rockport Road; $33,200 on 2/3/2023820 N. Wright Road; $262,500 on 2/3/2023City of Milton33 W. Basswood Lane; $200,500 on 2/2/2023Town of Beloit1927 S. Porter Ave.; $542,600 on 1/30/2023620 E. Adventure Court; $187,000 on 1/31/2023Town of Center439 N. Roherty Road; $509,250 on 2/1/20239403 W. Mineral Point Road; $631,050 on 2/1/2023Town of Fulton9236 N. County F; $707,800 on 2/3/2023Town of Harmony3638 E. Rovi Drive; $355,500 on 1/30/20233503 N. Harmony Town Hall Road; $950,000 on 1/31/20232315 E. Pleasant Road; $390,000 on 2/2/20235968 N. West Rotamer Road; $707,800 on 2/3/2023Town of Lima10863 E. Willow Drive; $385,000 on 1/30/2023Town of Magnolia2450 N. Burr Road; $380,000 on 1/31/2023Town of Milton1326 East Road 3; $350,000 on 1/30/2023Town of Porter10227 W. Gibbs Lake Road; $235,400 on 2/3/2023Town of Rock4321 S. Spring Park Drive; $352,000 on 1/31/2023Town of Turtle1913 E. Colley Road; $128,000 on 2/3/2023Village of Clinton700 Meadow Park Drive; $430,000 on 1/31/2023415 Allen St.; $101,100 on 2/1/2023580 Paulson St.; $302,400 on 2/3/2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rockford teen accused of shooting death Phone threat received at Beloit Memorial Hospital Pinnon Meats plans a third location in Beloit Beloit City Council approved two traffic changes to promote safety Monroe woman killed in two vehicle crash in Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime