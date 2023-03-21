Rock County real estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1043 Church St.; $240,000 on 3/10/20232012 Fairfax Ave.; $180,000 on 3/10/2023847 Johnson St.; $198,000 on 3/10/20231709 Grant St.; $139,000 on 3/7/20231840 Church St.; $32,000 on 3/8/2023City of Edgerton111 Lord St.; $260,000 on 3/10/2023705 Pearl St.; $245,000 on 3/10/2023134 Bristle Way; $295,000 on 3/7/2023136 Bristle Way; $20,000 on 3/7/2023City of Evansville580 Spencer Drive; $310,000 on 3/6/2023City of Janesville112 Falling Creek Circle; $110,000 on 3/10/20231155 Prairie Ave.; $220,000 on 3/10/20231229 Prominence Drive; $415,000 on 3/10/20232517-2519 Lilac Lane; $267,500 on 3/10/20232900 Deerfield Drive; $19,275,000 on 3/10/2023319 N. Academy St.; $199,000 on 3/10/2023416 S. Franklin St.; $126,000 on 3/10/2023139 S. Garfield Ave.; $228,000 on 3/6/2023608 W. Holmes St.; $105,000 on 3/6/2023615 N. Pine St.; $142,000 on 3/6/20231505 Evergreen Drive; $270,000 on 3/7/20231710 N. Randall Ave.; $1,225,000 on 3/7/2023205 S. Harmony Drive; $181,000 on 3/7/2023709 Greenway Point Drive; $352,800 on 3/7/20231610 Pershing Place; $179,900 on 3/8/20233023 Mineral Point Ave.; $190,000 on 3/8/2023City of Milton12 E. Saint Mary St.; $175,000 on 3/7/2023715 Parkview Drive; $325,000 on 3/7/2023Town of Beloit2969 S. Lilac Road; $200,000 on 3/10/20233186 Jackdaws Drive; $32,000 on 3/10/20232227 S. Pow Wow Trial; $299,000 on 3/9/2023Town of Fulton10536 N. Oakway Lane; $295,000 on 3/10/2023Town of Janesville2804 W. Deer Path Trail; $675,000 on 3/7/2023Town of Lima8431 E. L J Townline Road; $631,000 on 3/9/2023Village of Clinton706 Carol St.; $70,000 on 3/9/2023Village of Footville210 C St.; $150,000 on 3/9/2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents stage protest at Muskego school board meeting Two accused of re-entering U.S. illegally, living in Rock County Miss Beloit, Miss Beloit’s Teen Competition set for March 25 Man dies after attempted breakin in Rockford Rockford murder suspect captured in Florida Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime