Rock County
City of Beloit1113 North St.; $106,200 on 10/17/2022
1502 Portland Ave.; $135,000 on 10/17/2022
1709 Johnson St.; $99,000 on 10/17/2022
1949 House St.; $155,300 on 10/17/2022
2718 N. Robinson Drive; $157,000 on 10/17/2022
1444 Clary St.; $146,000 on 10/18/2022
2621-2627 Prairie Ave.; $885,000 on 10/18/2022
2683 E. Collingwood Drive; $347,500 on 10/18/2022
714 Vine St.; $90,000 on 10/19/2022
748 Wisconsin Ave.; $75,000 on 10/19/2022
1155 Highland Ave.; $145,000 on 10/20/2022
1214 Lasalle St.; $11,000 on 10/20/2022
3688 Prairie Falcon Pass; $329,600 on 10/21/2022
423 Portland Ave.; $72,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Edgerton601 Doty St.; $102,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Evansville562 Spencer Drive; $370,000 on 10/18/2022
318 S. Second St.; $215,000 on 10/20/2022
132 Gunther Drive; $325,000 on 10/21/2022
411 E. Main St.; $275,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Janesville1510 Elida St.; $227,000 on 10/17/2022
2107 Meadowlark Drive; $285,000 on 10/17/2022
320 S. Pearl St.; $45,000 on 10/17/2022
3305 Palmer Drive; $238,000 on 10/17/2022
3385 Widgeon Drive; $335,000 on 10/17/2022
4010 E. Milwaukee St.; $305,000 on 10/17/2022
702 E. Court St.; $180,000 on 10/17/2022
3124 Guinness Drive; $364,900 on 10/18/2022
1012 Rutledge Court; $200,000 on 10/19/2022
130 N. Crosby Ave.; $28,000 on 10/19/2022
1602 N. Randall Ave.; $608,700 on 10/19/2022
1518 Oakland Ave.; $185,000 on 10/20/2022
1823 Mayfair Drive; $132,100 on 10/20/2022
220 N. Pearl St.; $78,000 on 10/20/2022
2731 Alexandria Place; $275,000 on 10/20/2022
333 Seminole Road; $330,500 on 10/20/2022
1135 Alpine Drive; $265,000 on 10/21/2022
1509 Winchester Place; $355,000 on 10/21/2022
1804 Mitchell St.; $187,000 on 10/21/2022
2110 Ruger Ave.; $275,000 on 10/21/2022
2413 E. Milwaukee St.; $240,500 on 10/21/2022
338 N. High St.; $475,000 on 10/21/2022
3810 Teal Lane; $260,000 on 10/21/2022
4224 Hearthstone Drive; $340,000 on 10/21/2022
City of Milton106 Rogers St.; $185,000 on 10/20/2022
Town of Avon15308 W. State Line Road; $269,100 on 10/21/2022
Town of Beloit3072 S. Bartells Drive; $249,900 on 10/21/2022
Town of Center7516 W. Highway 14; $262,235 on 10/20/2022
11109 W. County B; $170,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Fulton201 E. Royal Vale Road; $1,150,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Janesville4166 N. West River Drive; $80,000 on 10/20/2022
Lot 78, West Grand Videre Drive; $31,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Johnstown12541 E. County M; $500,000 on 10/21/2022
Town of Magnolia14004 W. Dorner Road; $244,200 on 10/17/2022
Town of Milton3216 E. Green St.; $150,000 on 10/17/2022
6101 N. Ladue Drive; $519,900 on 10/21/2022
Town of Turtle4748 E. Needham Road; $125,000 on 10/20/2022
Village of Clinton520 Paulson St.; $314,205 on 10/21/2022
819 Sue Lane; $183,000 on 10/21/2022