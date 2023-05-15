Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1020 Park Ave.; $175,000 on 5/1/20231157 W. Grand Ave.; $38,000 on 5/1/20231335 Hackett St.; $140,000 on 5/1/20231972 Greenview Drive; $172,000 on 5/1/20231623 Park Ave.; $90,000 on 5/2/20231726 Calumet Ave.; $130,000 on 5/2/20231214 White Ave.; $40,000 on 5/3/20232050 Frederick St.; $70,000 on 5/3/20231840 Vista Drive; $311,900 on 5/4/20232130 Elmwood Ave.; $280,000 on 5/5/2023City of Edgerton818 Sweeney Road; $295,000 on 5/3/2023110 W. Meadows Drive; $338,900 on 5/5/2023503 W. Rollin St.; $210,000 on 5/5/2023City of Evansville13 N. Wyler Drive; $332,500 on 5/3/2023110 N. Sixth St.; $345,000 on 5/5/2023322 S. Second St.; $335,000 on 5/5/2023464 S. Seventh St.; $359,500 on 5/5/2023City of Janesville11 S. Fremont St.; $225,000 on 5/1/2023169 S. Academy St.; $55,000 on 5/1/20231726 Holly Drive; $162,700 on 5/1/20231813 Arbor Ridge Way; $44,910 on 5/1/20232610 Rutledge Ave.; $262,000 on 5/1/2023334 N. Walnut St.; $170,000 on 5/1/20233886 Red Hawk Drive; $245,100 on 5/1/20234027 Markham Drive; $276,600 on 5/1/20234409 Dublin Drive; $354,900 on 5/1/202371 S. Lexington Drive; $100,000 on 5/1/20232811 Hawthorne Ave.; $195,000 on 5/2/20231025 N. Pine St.; $170,000 on 5/3/20231405 Evergreen Drive; $280,000 on 5/3/20231308 Blaine Ave.; $170,900 on 5/4/20231030 Somerset Drive; $233,000 on 5/5/20231120 W. Court St.; $186,500 on 5/5/2023142 Yorkshire Lane; $275,000 on 5/5/20231617 S. Oakhill Ave.; $215,000 on 5/5/20232320 N. Pontiac Drive; $235,000 on 5/5/20234133 Park View Drive, Unit A; $200,000 on 5/5/20234528 Plantation Lane; $380,000 on 5/5/20234566 Old Kennedy Road; $255,000 on 5/5/2023719 Harding St.; $125,000 on 5/5/2023771 Logan St.; $166,000 on 5/5/2023City of Milton1 W. Madison Ave.; $300,000 on 5/5/202348 E. Madison St.; $160,000 on 5/5/2023Town of Bradford13555 E. Bradford Town Hall Road; $158,800 on 5/1/2023Town of Clinton9023 E. Highway 67; $220,000 on 5/1/2023Town of Fulton11725 N. Heritage Ridge; $469,000 on 5/1/2023Town of JanesvilleLot 30, White Tail Lane; $24,000 on 5/4/2023Town of Newark9927 Cleophas Road; $215,000 on 5/1/202311748 W. Carroll Road; $110,000 on 5/5/2023Village of Footville138 Depot St.; $205,000 on 5/3/2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra to compete at Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition Coach charged with recording, invading Craig student's privacy in locker room Beloit parish music director to retire Beloit Boys and Girls Club mural unveiled Beloit College grads prepare for next life chapter Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime