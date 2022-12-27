Rock County
City of Beloit
1159 Ninth St.; $175,000 on 12/12/2022
1232 Vine St.; $150,000 on 12/12/2022
318 W. Grand Ave.; $199,900 on 12/12/2022
3708 Prairie Falcon Pass; $324,500 on 12/12/2022
1926 North St.; $88,000 on 12/13/2022
1574-1576 Crescent Drive; $220,000 on 12/14/2022
2295 Butlin Drive; $75,000 on 12/14/2022
103 Merrill St.; $45,000 on 12/15/2022
1870-1874 Park Ave.; $232,000 on 12/16/2022
2017 St. Lawrence Ave.; $168,000 on 12/16/2022
2137 Masters St.; $160,000 on 12/16/2022
266 W. Dawson Ave.; $197,500 on 12/16/2022
3717 Prairie Falcon Pass; $457,740 on 12/16/2022
535 Locust St.; $15,000 on 12/16/2022
832 Hackett St.; $35,000 on 12/16/2022
1407 Keeler Ave.; $22,000 on 12/17/2022
City of Evansville
209 Genesis Drive; $285,000 on 12/12/2022
329 E. Main St.; $165,000 on 12/12/2022
City of Janesville
1406 S. Pearl St.; $119,139 on 12/12/2022
2200 Lombard Ave.; $195,000 on 12/12/2022
3623 Newcastle Drive; $424,900 on 12/12/2022
2133 E. Luther Road; $220,000 on 12/13/2022
315 S. Wisconsin St.; $284,750 on 12/13/2022
407 S. Ringold St.; $96,500 on 12/13/2022
865 Suffolk Drive; $349,900 on 12/13/2022
1112 Thornecrest Drive; $270,000 on 12/15/2022
1227 Hoover St.; $190,000 on 12/15/2022
409 Winnebago Drive; $252,500 on 12/15/2022
1029 Plum Court; $317,100 on 12/16/2022
1158 Yuba St.; $229,900 on 12/16/2022
1420 Tamarack Lane; $233,000 on 12/16/2022
1711 St. George Lane; $193,725 on 12/16/2022
2012 W. State St.; $198,500 on 12/16/2022
2115 Rockport Road; $193,000 on 12/16/2022
2913 W. Memorial Drive; $199,900 on 12/16/2022
423-425 Center Ave.; $210,000 on 12/16/2022
437 N. Oakhill Ave.; $179,900 on 12/16/2022
639 Greenway Point Drive; $575,000 on 12/16/2022
City of Milton
249 E. High St.; $193,900 on 12/14/2022
160 W. Madison Ave.; $176,000 on 12/16/2022
Town of Beloit
3336 W. Lamplighter Trail; $590,000 on 12/14/2022
810 Masters St.; $84,500 on 12/14/2022
3034 S. Petunia Lane; $190,000 on 12/15/2022
2575 S. Riverside Drive; $275,000 on 12/16/2022
266 W. Dawson Ave.; $197,500 on 12/16/2022
Town of Fulton
3500 and 3506 W. County M; $350,000 on 12/16/2022
Town of Harmony
2620 N. Henke Road; $220,500 on 12/12/2022
Town of Janesville
4675 N. River Road; $350,000 on 12/16/2022
Town of Johnstown
10319 E. County A; $587,000 on 12/14/2022
Town of Milton
1619 E. Road 1; $80,000 on 12/12/2022
9034 N. Serns Road; $495,000 on 12/12/2022
Town of Spring Valley
15316 W. State Road 11; $360,000 on 12/15/2022
Village of Clinton
512 Chruch St.; $80,000 on 12/12/2022
429 Westview Ave.; $250,000 on 12/16/2022