Rock CountyCity of Beloit1004 Bushnell St.; $61,000 on 1/31/20221654 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 1/31/20221663 Fayette Ave.; $120,000 on 1/31/2022231 Roosevelt Ave.; $150,000 on 1/31/20223400 Venture Drive; $57,169 on 1/31/2022905 Tubbs Road; $57,169 on 1/31/20221633 Porter Ave.; $95,000 on 2/1/2022823 McKinley Ave.; $160,000 on 2/3/2022City of Janesville164 S. Locust St.; $94,700 on 1/31/20222115 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on 1/31/2022327 Center Ave.; $97,800 on 1/31/2022453 N. Palm St.; $100,000 on 1/31/2022713 W. Holmes St.; $110,000 on 1/31/20222125 N. Lexington Drive; $206,000 on 2/1/20222526 W. Memorial Drive; $85,000 on 2/1/20223481 Pickard Drive; $307,900 on 2/1/2022408 S. River St.; $215,000 on 2/1/20223729 Pintail Drive; $247,000 on 2/2/20222234 Pioneer Road; $156,000 on 2/3/20223546 Joshua Drive; $41,900 on 2/3/2022118 Madison St.; $101,000 on 2/4/20221521 Arbutus St.; $220,500 on 2/4/20223522-3524 Sheffield Drive; $50,000 on 2/4/20223736 Wildflower Lane; $274,900 on 2/4/2022551 Williams St.; $150,000 on 2/4/2022City of Milton1010 Parkview Drive, Unit 14; $180,000 on 2/1/2022Town of Beloit2760 S. Bartells Drive; $165,000 on 1/31/2022595 Azalea Terrace; $245,000 on 1/31/2022Town of Bradford11044 E. Creek Road; $349,900 on 2/4/2022Town of Lima13205 E. County N; $430,000 on 2/4/2022Town of Milton1702 E. Road 1; $119,900 on 1/31/2022Town of Newark12032 W. Carroll Road; $250,000 on 1/31/2022Town of Union13391 W. Forest Hollow Lane; $370,000 on 2/4/2022Village of Clinton545 Paulson St.; $268,900 on 2/4/2022Village of Footville236 Depot St.; $130,000 on 1/31/2022Village of Orfordville120 S. Richards St.; $70,000 on 1/31/2022603 E. Rime St.; $278,500 on 2/2/2022