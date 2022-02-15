Rock County

City of Beloit

1004 Bushnell St.; $61,000 on 1/31/2022

1654 Prairie Ave.; $130,000 on 1/31/2022

1663 Fayette Ave.; $120,000 on 1/31/2022

231 Roosevelt Ave.; $150,000 on 1/31/2022

3400 Venture Drive; $57,169 on 1/31/2022

905 Tubbs Road; $57,169 on 1/31/2022

1633 Porter Ave.; $95,000 on 2/1/2022

823 McKinley Ave.; $160,000 on 2/3/2022

City of Janesville

164 S. Locust St.; $94,700 on 1/31/2022

2115 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on 1/31/2022

327 Center Ave.; $97,800 on 1/31/2022

453 N. Palm St.; $100,000 on 1/31/2022

713 W. Holmes St.; $110,000 on 1/31/2022

2125 N. Lexington Drive; $206,000 on 2/1/2022

2526 W. Memorial Drive; $85,000 on 2/1/2022

3481 Pickard Drive; $307,900 on 2/1/2022

408 S. River St.; $215,000 on 2/1/2022

3729 Pintail Drive; $247,000 on 2/2/2022

2234 Pioneer Road; $156,000 on 2/3/2022

3546 Joshua Drive; $41,900 on 2/3/2022

118 Madison St.; $101,000 on 2/4/2022

1521 Arbutus St.; $220,500 on 2/4/2022

3522-3524 Sheffield Drive; $50,000 on 2/4/2022

3736 Wildflower Lane; $274,900 on 2/4/2022

551 Williams St.; $150,000 on 2/4/2022

City of Milton

1010 Parkview Drive, Unit 14; $180,000 on 2/1/2022

Town of Beloit

2760 S. Bartells Drive; $165,000 on 1/31/2022

595 Azalea Terrace; $245,000 on 1/31/2022

Town of Bradford

11044 E. Creek Road; $349,900 on 2/4/2022

Town of Lima

13205 E. County N; $430,000 on 2/4/2022

Town of Milton

1702 E. Road 1; $119,900 on 1/31/2022

Town of Newark

12032 W. Carroll Road; $250,000 on 1/31/2022

Town of Union

13391 W. Forest Hollow Lane; $370,000 on 2/4/2022

Village of Clinton

545 Paulson St.; $268,900 on 2/4/2022

Village of Footville

236 Depot St.; $130,000 on 1/31/2022

Village of Orfordville

120 S. Richards St.; $70,000 on 1/31/2022

603 E. Rime St.; $278,500 on 2/2/2022

