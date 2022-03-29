Bought & Sold Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1688 Prairie Ave.; $42,300 on3/14/20221201 Johnson St.; $95,000 on3/15/2022221 Carpenter St.; $45,000 on3/15/20222356 Tara Court; $305,000 on3/15/20221531 Madison Road; $4,083,964 on3/16/2022616 Harrison Ave.; $150,000 on3/17/2022949 W. Grand Ave.; $70,000 on3/17/20221102 Oak St.; $115,000 on3/18/20221332 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on3/18/20221803 Bayliss Ave.; $60,000 on3/18/2022902 W. Grand Ave.; $90,000 on3/18/2022City of Edgerton401 N. Second St.; $203,500 on3/15/2022City of Evansville520 Greenview Drive; $206,400 on3/14/2022City of Janesville111 S. Ringold St.; $144,000 on3/14/20223205 E. Danbury Drive; $182,650 on3/15/20223721 Tanglewood Place; $367,850 on3/15/20223923 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/15/2022524 Cherry St.; $72,750 on3/15/2022938 Park Ave.; $40,000 on3/15/20221216 Bingham Ave.; $125,000 on3/16/20221926 Meadow Lane; $143,500 on3/16/2022202 N. Parker Drive; $96,000 on3/16/20223925 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/16/20224836 Twelve Oaks Drive; $735,000 on3/16/2022526 Prairie Ave.; $170,000 on3/16/2022941 Cambridge Drive; $465,900 on3/16/20221333 Milton Ave.; $685,104 on3/17/20221422 Lafayette St.; $140,000 on3/17/20221818 Roosevelt Ave.; $129,000 on3/17/2022453 N. Washington St.; $129,900 on3/17/20221405 Evergreen Drive; $258,000 on3/18/20221517 S. Chatham St.; $279,900 on3/18/2022210 S. Randall Ave.; $165,000 on3/18/2022509 Milton Ave.; $205,000 on3/18/2022539 Greenway Point Drive; $60,000 on3/18/2022605 St. Lawrence Ave.; $575,000 on3/18/2022City of Milton625 College St.; $123,900 on3/18/2022Town of Beloit1922 S. Park Ave.; $41,200 on3/18/2022Town of Fulton9895 N. Edgewood Shores Road; $180,000 on3/14/2022326 E. Samuelsen Drive; $680,000 on3/18/2022Town of Laprairie2508 E. Idaho Trail; $260,000 on3/15/2022Town of Milton9009 N. Clear Lake Road; $262,500 on3/14/20225820 E. Klug Road; $268,000 on3/16/2022Town of Rock3224 S. Oakhill Ave.; $130,000 on3/18/2022Village of Clinton313 Pleasant St.; $136,300 on3/18/2022Village of Orfordville616 and 618 W. Beloit St.; $1,862,500 on3/14/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parent expresses concern about teacher reading book containing racial slurs Harmon, Lutzow crowned Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen Turner returns talent for '22 Zachary C. "Zach" Clowes Warbird Weekend in Janesville cancelled for 2022 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime