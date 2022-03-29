Rock County

City of Beloit

1688 Prairie Ave.; $42,300 on3/14/2022

1201 Johnson St.; $95,000 on3/15/2022

221 Carpenter St.; $45,000 on3/15/2022

2356 Tara Court; $305,000 on3/15/2022

1531 Madison Road; $4,083,964 on3/16/2022

616 Harrison Ave.; $150,000 on3/17/2022

949 W. Grand Ave.; $70,000 on3/17/2022

1102 Oak St.; $115,000 on3/18/2022

1332 Highland Ave.; $175,000 on3/18/2022

1803 Bayliss Ave.; $60,000 on3/18/2022

902 W. Grand Ave.; $90,000 on3/18/2022

City of Edgerton

401 N. Second St.; $203,500 on3/15/2022

City of Evansville

520 Greenview Drive; $206,400 on3/14/2022

City of Janesville

111 S. Ringold St.; $144,000 on3/14/2022

3205 E. Danbury Drive; $182,650 on3/15/2022

3721 Tanglewood Place; $367,850 on3/15/2022

3923 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/15/2022

524 Cherry St.; $72,750 on3/15/2022

938 Park Ave.; $40,000 on3/15/2022

1216 Bingham Ave.; $125,000 on3/16/2022

1926 Meadow Lane; $143,500 on3/16/2022

202 N. Parker Drive; $96,000 on3/16/2022

3925 Tanglewood Place; $289,900 on3/16/2022

4836 Twelve Oaks Drive; $735,000 on3/16/2022

526 Prairie Ave.; $170,000 on3/16/2022

941 Cambridge Drive; $465,900 on3/16/2022

1333 Milton Ave.; $685,104 on3/17/2022

1422 Lafayette St.; $140,000 on3/17/2022

1818 Roosevelt Ave.; $129,000 on3/17/2022

453 N. Washington St.; $129,900 on3/17/2022

1405 Evergreen Drive; $258,000 on3/18/2022

1517 S. Chatham St.; $279,900 on3/18/2022

210 S. Randall Ave.; $165,000 on3/18/2022

509 Milton Ave.; $205,000 on3/18/2022

539 Greenway Point Drive; $60,000 on3/18/2022

605 St. Lawrence Ave.; $575,000 on3/18/2022

City of Milton

625 College St.; $123,900 on3/18/2022

Town of Beloit

1922 S. Park Ave.; $41,200 on3/18/2022

Town of Fulton

9895 N. Edgewood Shores Road; $180,000 on3/14/2022

326 E. Samuelsen Drive; $680,000 on3/18/2022

Town of Laprairie

2508 E. Idaho Trail; $260,000 on3/15/2022

Town of Milton

9009 N. Clear Lake Road; $262,500 on3/14/2022

5820 E. Klug Road; $268,000 on3/16/2022

Town of Rock

3224 S. Oakhill Ave.; $130,000 on3/18/2022

Village of Clinton

313 Pleasant St.; $136,300 on3/18/2022

Village of Orfordville

616 and 618 W. Beloit St.; $1,862,500 on3/14/2022

