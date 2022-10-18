Bought & Sold Bought & Sold Rock County real estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock County City of Beloit2776 N. Robinson Drive; $325,000 on 10/3/2022731 Johnson St.; $105,000 on 10/3/2022953 Vine St.; $106,000 on 10/3/20222669 E. Collingswood Drive; $385,000 on 10/5/20222546 Edgewood Drive, Unit 32; $147,000 on 10/6/2022322 Vernon Ave.; $35,000 on 10/6/20222007 W. Grand Ave.; $197,000 on 10/7/20222084 Prairie Ave.; $145,000 on 10/7/20223702 Prairie Falcon Pass; $320,200 on 10/7/2022City of Edgerton104 Mechanic St.; $709,900 on 10/7/2022City of Evansville572 Stonewood Court; $292,400 on 10/3/2022586 Stonewood Court; $289,900 on 10/4/2022548 E. Countryside Drive; $265,000 on 10/6/2022330 Union St.; $220,000 on 10/7/2022433 Cherry St.; $265,000 on 10/7/2022712 Porter Road; $64,900 on 10/7/2022City of Janesville107 S. Wright Road; $421,000 on 10/3/20221519 N. Claremont Drive; $225,000 on 10/3/20221909 W. Court St.; $38,000 on 10/3/20224616 Twelve Oaks Drive; $389,900 on 10/3/2022707 Nantucket Drive; $245,000 on 10/3/20221108 Bouchard Ave.; $105,000 on 10/4/20221204 N. Pontiac Drive; $165,000 on 10/4/2022212 Madison St.; $160,000 on 10/4/20223621 Newcastle Drive; $378,750 on 10/4/20223333 Royal Road; $255,000 on 10/5/20223604 Birdsong Lane; $217,000 on 10/5/20222542-2544 Greenwood Drive; $329,500 on 10/6/20221532 Ontario Drive; $300,000 on 10/7/20222203 Holiday Drive; $430,000 on 10/7/20223828 Creekside Drive; $249,500 on 10/7/20223828 Tanglewood Place; $409,900 on 10/7/20224211 Greenbriar Drive; $285,000 on 10/7/20224237 Windmill Lane; $390,000 on 10/7/2022City of Milton715 Burdick St.; $150,000 on 10/3/2022155 N. Serns Road; $131,600 on 10/5/2022455 Elm St.; $90,000 on 10/6/2022112 N. Clear Lake Ave.; $120,000 on 10/7/2022300 Wildfire Court; $394,900 on 10/7/2022Town of Center2929 N. County H; $378,000 on 10/5/20224211 N. Tuttle Road; $257,300 on 10/5/2022Town of Harmony4048 N. Lunar Drive; $355,000 on 10/5/2022Town of JanesvilleLot 92, Amberwood Lane; $64,000 on 10/7/2022Town of Lima11829 E. Berg Road; $208,600 on 10/3/2022Town of Milton11517 N. Indian Summer Drive; $315,000 on 10/6/202211569 N. Bryant Road; $500,000 on 10/7/2022Town of Turtle2101 E. Ridge Road; $295,000 on 10/7/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash South Beloit man accused of possessing fentanyl, cocaine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime