Rock CountyCity of Beloit1309 White Ave.; $75,000 on 10/10/20221720 Burton St.; $82,900 on 10/10/20221754 Park Ave.; $48,500 on 10/10/20222516 Robinson Drive; $120,000 on 10/10/20221012 Washburn St.; $8,500 on 10/11/20221668 Dewey Ave.; $73,000 on 10/11/20221118 Garfield Ave.; $109,000 on 10/12/2022236 Chestnut Ave.; $140,000 on 10/12/2022728 Central Ave.; $190,000 on 10/12/20221019 Hackett St.; $35,000 on 10/13/20221339 101h St.; $154,000 on 10/13/2022918 E. Grand Ave.; $36,000 on 10/13/20222386 Lathers Road; $285,000 on 10/14/2022City of Edgerton126 and 128 Bristle Way; $40,000 on 10/10/2022209 E. Hubert St.; $34,000 on 10/10/2022109 Garfield St.; $244,900 on 10/14/2022City of Evansville486 E. Main St.; $210,000 on 10/10/2022255 Union St.; $1,911,000 on 10/11/2022450 Badger Drive; $260,000 on 10/13/2022City of Janesville116 N. Pine St.; $92,500 on 10/10/20222117 S. Osborne Ave.; $211,000 on 10/10/2022213 N. Walnut St.; $93,300 on 10/10/20221103 Kellogg Ave.; $1,750,000 on 10/11/20221343 Mt. Zion Ave.; $189,900 on 10/11/2022205 E. State St.; $50,000 on 10/11/2022322 N. Washington St.; $106,999 on 10/11/20224008 Mackinac Drive; $125,100 on 10/11/20222523 Mt. Zion Ave.; $160,000 on 10/12/2022502 Chestnut St.; $120,000 on 10/12/2022907 Cambridge Drive; $435,000 on 10/13/20221128 Grand Ave.; $78,000 on 10/14/2022127 N. Terrace St.; $228,789 on 10/14/20221432 S. Willard Ave.; $180,000 on 10/14/20222239 Garden Drive; $244,500 on 10/14/20223206 E. Milwaukee St.; $177,800 on 10/14/20224305 Crossing Lane; $287,000 on 10/14/2022453 N. Washington St.; $107,900 on 10/14/2022507 S. Washington St.; $85,000 on 10/14/2022509 S. High St.; $80,000 on 10/14/2022540 N. Arch St.; $165,000 on 10/14/2022City of Milton309 Green Hill Drive; $166,400 on 10/12/202230 W. Maple Lane; $305,000 on 10/14/2022424 Crandall St.; $215,000 on 10/14/2022602 E. Madison Ave.; $280,000 on 10/14/2022Town of Beloit859 Bridget Court; $327,400 on 10/14/2022Town of Fulton387 E. Riverview Road; $415,000 on 10/12/2022Town of Magnolia310 N. State Road 104; $360,000 on 10/14/2022Town of Porter12016 W. Highway 14; $265,000 on 10/14/2022Town of Rock5828 S. County G; $667,700 on 10/12/20223517 S. River Road; $12,000 on 10/13/20225326 S. Baxter Lane; $215,000 on 10/13/2022Town of Union5417 W. Fair St.; $142,000 on 10/10/2022