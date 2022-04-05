Rock County

City of Beloit

2150 Crittenden Place; $150,000 on 3/21/2022

1035 Hackett St.; $100,000 on 3/23/2022

749 Highland Ave.; $8,500 on 3/24/2022

1618 Sixth St.; $140,000 on 3/25/2022

1946 Fairfax Ave.; $74,000 on 3/25/2022

3635 Minnie Lane; $71,000 on 3/25/2022

3657 Prairie Falcon Pass; $297,500 on 3/25/2022

556 Vernon Ave.; $100,000 on 3/25/2022

822 Johnson St.; $111,800 on 3/25/2022

City of Evansville

632 Locust Lane; $279,900 on 3/21/2022

630 Locust Lane; $280,000 on 3/25/2022

City of Janesville

1044 Burnwyck Drive; $142,500 on 3/21/2022

3700 E. Racine St.; $3,840,000 on 3/21/2022

648 Greenway Point Drive; $50,000 on 3/21/2022

115 Apache Drive; $485,000 on 3/22/2022

1639 S. River Road; $185,000 on 3/22/2022

615 N. Pearl St.; $109,990 on 3/22/2022

3864 Sandhill Drive; $326,000 on 3/23/2022

1610 N. Wright Road; $235,000 on 3/24/2022

2614 Plymouth Ave.; $260,000 on 3/24/2022

1008 Ravine St.; $252,500 on 3/25/2022

1217 Tyler St.; $109,900 on 3/25/2022

2140 S. River Road; $215,000 on 3/25/2022

2355 Garden Drive; $291,000 on 3/25/2022

3320 Thornton Drive; $229,500 on 3/25/2022

3606-3608 Randolph Road; $287,000 on 3/25/2022

3707 Falcon Ridge Drive; $375,000 on 3/25/2022

3711 N. Wright Road; $360,000 on 3/25/2022

449 N. Chatham St.; $80,000 on 3/25/2022

City of Milton

550 St. Johns Ave.; $350,000 on 3/21/2022

848-854 Parkview Drive; $455,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Beloit

3102 S. Bartells Drive; $235,900 on 3/25/2022

Town of Janesville

3037 N. Whitetail Lane; $345,000 on 3/25/2022

3326 N. Spring Hill Drive; $350,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Rock

5100 S. Driftwood Drive; $170,500 on 3/22/2022

3339 S. Murray Road; $250,000 on 3/25/2022

Town of Turtle

1865 Sherwood Drive Sw; $335,500 on 3/22/2022

6828 E. Buss Road; $360,000 on 3/23/2022

Village of Clinton

495 Paulson St.; $296,615 on 3/25/2022

Recommended for you