Bought & Sold - Rock County real estate listings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit2150 Crittenden Place; $150,000 on 3/21/20221035 Hackett St.; $100,000 on 3/23/2022749 Highland Ave.; $8,500 on 3/24/20221618 Sixth St.; $140,000 on 3/25/20221946 Fairfax Ave.; $74,000 on 3/25/20223635 Minnie Lane; $71,000 on 3/25/20223657 Prairie Falcon Pass; $297,500 on 3/25/2022556 Vernon Ave.; $100,000 on 3/25/2022822 Johnson St.; $111,800 on 3/25/2022City of Evansville632 Locust Lane; $279,900 on 3/21/2022630 Locust Lane; $280,000 on 3/25/2022City of Janesville1044 Burnwyck Drive; $142,500 on 3/21/20223700 E. Racine St.; $3,840,000 on 3/21/2022648 Greenway Point Drive; $50,000 on 3/21/2022115 Apache Drive; $485,000 on 3/22/20221639 S. River Road; $185,000 on 3/22/2022615 N. Pearl St.; $109,990 on 3/22/20223864 Sandhill Drive; $326,000 on 3/23/20221610 N. Wright Road; $235,000 on 3/24/20222614 Plymouth Ave.; $260,000 on 3/24/20221008 Ravine St.; $252,500 on 3/25/20221217 Tyler St.; $109,900 on 3/25/20222140 S. River Road; $215,000 on 3/25/20222355 Garden Drive; $291,000 on 3/25/20223320 Thornton Drive; $229,500 on 3/25/20223606-3608 Randolph Road; $287,000 on 3/25/20223707 Falcon Ridge Drive; $375,000 on 3/25/20223711 N. Wright Road; $360,000 on 3/25/2022449 N. Chatham St.; $80,000 on 3/25/2022City of Milton550 St. Johns Ave.; $350,000 on 3/21/2022848-854 Parkview Drive; $455,000 on 3/25/2022Town of Beloit3102 S. Bartells Drive; $235,900 on 3/25/2022Town of Janesville3037 N. Whitetail Lane; $345,000 on 3/25/20223326 N. Spring Hill Drive; $350,000 on 3/25/2022Town of Rock5100 S. Driftwood Drive; $170,500 on 3/22/20223339 S. Murray Road; $250,000 on 3/25/2022Town of Turtle1865 Sherwood Drive Sw; $335,500 on 3/22/20226828 E. Buss Road; $360,000 on 3/23/2022Village of Clinton495 Paulson St.; $296,615 on 3/25/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board COLUMN: Flickinger says goodbye to Daily News Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime