BELOIT—The ball is finally rolling at Beloit Memorial.
After no athletic activity since mid-March 2020, athletes at BMHS are slowly being introduced back to the sports they love, and the teammates they’ve made memories with.
Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard said that beginning this week, there will again be life in Barkin Arena and surrounding facilities.
“We are moving right on schedule,” Beard said. “We held a winter sports meeting last night, and things are getting started already today (Monday). Our student-athletes are ready to go, and I know that our coaches are on the same page. We will have some open gyms and contact days with our fall sports along with the winter sports activities that can start right away.”
While the winter sports (wrestling along with boys and girls basketball) can gather and practice, Beard said there will be no official games scheduled.
“We aren’t planning any competitions for our winter sports,” Beard said. “With the timing of everything, it’s just not possible to schedule anything. And I think, when it comes to basketball in particular, it’s a really unique spot for us. Both of our coaches are new this year, and our kids aren’t sure what kind of expectations they have. Our girls coach (Dilonna Johnson) hasn’t even ever met her players in person. So to be able to gather and practice without the pressure of competition, in the end that’s what’s best for the athletes.”
Beard said success in the next few months won’t necessarily be measured in wins and losses.
“The main thing we are trying to do here is to get kids re-engaged with their sports and with the school,” Beard said. “From the feedback we’ve heard, there are a lot of kids, not to mention parents, that feel they are really missing that element. So while we wish in the best scenario we’d be able to have a full season, we feel this is the best solution for everyone involved.”
First on the docket for the “early fall” sports schedule is the girls swimming team, which will begin official practice Monday.
Beard said there will be several COVID-related modifications to the season.
“When it comes to practice, we have guidelines established as to how many swimmers can be in a lane at one time,” Beard said. “We’re going to be using both locker rooms for swimmers to store their belongings and dry off while maintaining social distance. And we’re going to allow time in between practices for everything to be sanitized and the kids to get their rides home so there won’t be any overlap.”
Beard said the meets will have a significantly different look to them as well.
“We are going to do virtual swim meets this season,” Beard said. “So we won’t be getting on a bus and traveling anywhere, and we won’t be hosting anyone, at least at this point. We’ll be doing this for both conference and non-conference meets. We are going to allow media into these events, and we’ll be streaming this on YouTube so people can watch in. Again, the conference felt like this was the best balance of allowing the kids to compete and also being as safe as possible.”
No other concrete plans were announced for other early fall sports wherein virtual competition is not possible.