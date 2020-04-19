DARIEN—The Birds Eye plant in Darien has suspended some operations after about 20 employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Operations were suspended in the “vast majority of the facility until April 27,” a company spokesman said Saturday.
Also on Saturday, a Walworth County health official confirmed COVID_19 cases have been identified at the Geneva Lake Manor nursing home.
A Birds Eye employee on Saturday shared contents of an email sent by a human resources official late Friday night saying six employees and one contractor received positive test results.
The employee during an interview expressed concerns about safety at the facility. The employee requested anonymity as to avoid retribution for speaking out.
Daniel Hare, a Birds Eye company spokesman, said in an email that the areas of the facility that will remain open will have “appropriate physical distance between workers and plexiglass barriers.”
“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” the statement reads.
The statement continued, saying Conagra, the company that owns the Darien plant, will keep paying employees who are not working due to the suspension of operations.
The company also will pay those who miss work due to COVID-19, those who have been exposed and those who are not feeling well, according to the statement.
The Birds Eye email shared by the employee twice says in all capital letters, “DO NOT PRINT AND POST THIS MESSAGE.” It says it is important for employees to be informed and asks for the news to be shared verbally.
The employees who tested positive are self-quarantining and will not return to work until the quarantine period is over, the email states. “Several” workers also tested negative, according to the email.
{span style=”color: #000000;”}The employee who spoke for an interview was concerned that workers were not in safe conditions, such as being closer than 6 feet from each other.{/span}
Also, those who have been around positive cases were not told to quarantine themselves and are still working, the employee said before news came of the company suspending operations.
The statement from the company says the Darien facility has been “proactive” in trying to prevent the disease’s spread by using social distancing, using masks, screening temperatures and increasing sanitation.
The employee was worried the outbreak could spread across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, adding that several other workers called in sick Friday.
The employee wanted “the entire picture” to be shared more broadly, allowing others to make informed decisions about their own risks.
Additionally, the employee wanted oversight of the situation from a third party, such as state, federal or local health departments.
“We’re on the cusp of a major outbreak, a real problem, a hot spot,” the employee said. “And as of right now, they’re trying to control it internally.”
Regarding Geneva Lake Manor, Walworth County’s health department issued a public health order Friday laying down conditions for the facility at 211 Curtis St., Lake Geneva, as first reported Friday by the Lake Geneva Regional News.
In order to be free from the order, the facility must show no additional staff or residents were confirmed COVID-19 cases for at least 14 days, and all staff and residents are released from isolation by the county’s health department.
The latter requirement means no fever for three days without the use of fever medication, respiratory symptom improvement and at least a week passing after symptoms begin. Management at the facility said in a statement to the Lake Geneva newspaper that it will comply with health guidelines.
