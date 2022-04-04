JANESVILLE - A backyard flock of poultry in the Janesville area was affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
"HPAI viruses are a form of avian influenza that has been found to be highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. It can be spread by contact with infected birds, equipment, or clothing worn by those working with the animals," a news release from the DATCP reported.
This comes after the recent news of an outbreak of avian influenza, also known a bird flu, at a commercial poultry operation in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County case was the first reported case of avian influenza in Wisconsin since 2015.
"(There are) no new confirmed cases – just the cases in Jefferson and Rock counties," said Kevin Hoffman Public Information Officer for DATCP.
The backyard flock in Janesville consists of 22 laying hens and roosters, Hoffman reported.
"More than half of the flock had already died from the virus when we were contacted by the owner. The remaining birds were depopulated," Hoffman said.
This was a small flock compared to the commercial case in Jefferson. Jefferson's flock included, "2,757,767 birds," according to DATCP's website.
"Depopulation (is needed to) prevent the spread of the virus," Hoffman explained.
This same process was done in Jefferson County last month.
Samples were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, according to the DATCP.
Hoffman was a part of the team that investigated the Jefferson County case and the Janesville case. When asked if there was any major differences in the process, he said that they take the same safety measures in both cases.
Wild birds continue to be seen as the culprit for the spread of the virus, according to Hoffman.
Avian influenza has been reported in 30 states since January, Hoffman said.
Symptoms of the avian flu among birds include:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
The organization provided two options to report any findings: contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and weekends. The DATCP also can be contacted at datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov to report any supsected aviain illnesses.