CLINTON—12-1 final scores were pretty common for Felicia Teubert in her freshman year as a Clinton Cougar.
Even in her sophomore season, Teubert’s squad was on the short end of some beatdowns administered by Rock Valley Conference opponents.
So when the Cougars came out on top over Big Foot by a 12-1 margin Thursday afternoon, Teubert grinned broadly.
“I remember what it was like,” Teubert said. “To be on the other side. It’s a lot more fun on this side, believe me. It’s great to see, because it just shows that hard work pays off.”
It took the Cougars an inning to get settled in against Big Foot starting pitcher Emma Nor. The sticks came out in the third inning, scoring three times, before plating eight runs in the decisive third inning to take an 11-1 lead.
The Cougars added another tally in the bottom of the fourth to provide the final margin.
Felicia Teubert ended the afternoon allowing five hits and she didn’t allow a walk.
Teubert said an improved defense was a key to the Cougars’ performance this season.
“I think that’s the biggest change from years past,” Teubert said. “I just have so much confidence in the defense behind me to make plays. I can throw strikes without having to worry that the girls behind me will make an error.”
Clinton head coach Ross Reincke said the 4-2 Cougars have displayed solid defense all season.
“Paige Hendricks made several good plays at third base,” Reincke said. “And Karlee Morris has done a great job at first base. She’s a freshman and hasn’t played that position before, and she’s done a really nice job at a really important spot.”
Hendricks, who celebrated her 18th birthday with a victory, said the change the program has undergone since her freshman year has been dramatic.
“When I first started playing, you pretty much knew there wasn’t a chance you could win against a lot of teams,” Hendricks said. “I’d always had a lot of success in travel ball, but when I played school ball, it was just a struggle. Now, we feel like we have a chance to win every time we play.”
Elli Teubert had a big day offensively, coming up with a pair of hits and two RBI’s, while McKenna Knueppel had three RBI.
“I thought one thing we did really well today was run the bases,” Reincke said. “We were aggressive when we needed to be, we advanced on passed balls and took the extra base whenever we could. And after that first inning, we had great approaches at the plate and got after it.”
Big Foot is a rebuilding program that has no healthy seniors. Chiefs coach KC Kroes said the team is steadily improving.
“We’re putting it together,” Kroes said. “Our defense has stepped up and gotten a lot better, and our offense is getting hits. We just have to eliminate the big inning. We’ve had a lot of trouble with starting well on the pitching side, and that’s something that has to improve.”
The Cougars will play a doubleheader at McFarland Friday, while Big Foot will host Brodhead.
Thursday’s linescore
Big Foot 001 00—1
Clinton 038 1x—12
Leading hitters: CL, El Teubert 2x3, 2 RBI; Kneuppel 3 RBI; WP: Fe Teubert; LP: Nor.