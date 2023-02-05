Music-Grammywatch-Predictions

FILE - Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.

 Chris Pizzello - invision linkable, Invision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé had already won two Grammys at the beginning of the annual gala event on Sunday, bringing her a step closer in her pursuit of being the most decorated artist in the show’s history.

During the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony, Beyoncé won for the first time ever in the best dance-electronic music recording category for “Break My Soul.” She also won for best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

